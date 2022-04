Cathedral City is refreshing the Rainbow Crossing located on Buddy Rogers Ave and HWY-111 to get ready for LGBT Days. Starting at 9 am the community is able to help participate in touching up the rainbow crossing. All of the materials will be provided, including snacks and drinks. People are only being asked to come The post Cathedral City hosts sidewalk painting party appeared first on KESQ.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO