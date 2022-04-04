Commissioners offer Small Business Recovery Grant Program

During the webinar we will hear findings from LISC and Next City’s new playbook Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery: An All-Hands Approach, including a framework for developing and implementing small business support initiatives in ways that advance equitable economic outcomes. The webinar will also feature a discussion with Patricia Voltolini, Senior Research Associate, LISC Knowledge Management, Karen Kelleher, Executive Director, LISC Boston; Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, City of Boston; and Kareem Kibodya, Co-Policy Lead, Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. They will discuss how successful small business support initiatives have centered the needs of entrepreneurs of color and those who historically have experienced barriers and disadvantaged access to resources. The discussion will be grounded in Boston as a case study.

