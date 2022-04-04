ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Commissioners offer Small Business Recovery Grant Program

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 1 day ago

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners have committed $400,000 of ARPA funding to provide an offset of economic losses through a Small Business Recovery Program. The program will provide grants to reimburse eligible...

www.sidneydailynews.com

