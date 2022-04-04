List of Raiders free agents who remain unsigned

Exactly three weeks ago the free agency negotiating period opened up and players began agreeing to terms with teams across the league. The Raiders participated, signing some 20 outside free agents. But what of their *own* free agents? Most of them have been scooped up, but not all.

So, let’s take a look at who’s still out there.

And just for good measure, we’ll take a look at who signed where including those free agents who the Raiders brought back.

DT Darius Philon

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates in the second half against the Miami Dolphinsat Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE Carl Nassib

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes the passer during the first half of a gameagainst the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

RB Jalen Richard

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LB KJ Wright

Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) tackles Washington Football Team running back Wendell Smallwood (38) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

C Nick Martin

Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) snaps the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TE Derek Carrier

Oct 20, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) rushes with the football as Green Bay Packers safety Will Redmond (25) tries to make the tackle during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Peyton Barber

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 26: Peyton Barber #31 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the third quarter against Stephen Weatherly #91 of the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CB Desmond Trufant

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) bobbles the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) defends on the play at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Facing possible retirement

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Raiders who have signed elsewhere

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

DT Quinton Jefferson – Seahawks

CB Casey Hayward – Falcons

QB Marcus Mariota – Falcons

WR Zay Jones – Jaguars

DT Solomon Thomas – Jets

LB Nicholas Morrow – Bears

CB Brandon Facyson – Colts

FB Alec Ingold – Dolphins

CB Keisean Nixon – Packers

LB Cory Littleton – Panthers

Re-signed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)