NFL

List of Raiders free agents who remain unsigned

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS6yd_0ez2jBB300

Exactly three weeks ago the free agency negotiating period opened up and players began agreeing to terms with teams across the league. The Raiders participated, signing some 20 outside free agents. But what of their *own* free agents? Most of them have been scooped up, but not all.

So, let’s take a look at who’s still out there.

And just for good measure, we’ll take a look at who signed where including those free agents who the Raiders brought back.

DT Darius Philon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHvbU_0ez2jBB300
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates in the second half against the Miami Dolphinsat Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE Carl Nassib

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKFyk_0ez2jBB300
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes the passer during the first half of a gameagainst the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

RB Jalen Richard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHS5e_0ez2jBB300
Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LB KJ Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RKac_0ez2jBB300
Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) tackles Washington Football Team running back Wendell Smallwood (38) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYDOZ_0ez2jBB300
Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

C Nick Martin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpxCD_0ez2jBB300
Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) snaps the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TE Derek Carrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IazK1_0ez2jBB300
Oct 20, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) rushes with the football as Green Bay Packers safety Will Redmond (25) tries to make the tackle during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Peyton Barber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2PHQ_0ez2jBB300
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 26: Peyton Barber #31 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the third quarter against Stephen Weatherly #91 of the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CB Desmond Trufant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdM6l_0ez2jBB300
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) bobbles the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) defends on the play at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Facing possible retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219G9v_0ez2jBB300
Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Raiders who have signed elsewhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGLqS_0ez2jBB300
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
  • DT Quinton Jefferson – Seahawks
  • CB Casey Hayward – Falcons
  • QB Marcus Mariota – Falcons
  • WR Zay Jones – Jaguars
  • DT Solomon Thomas – Jets
  • LB Nicholas Morrow – Bears
  • CB Brandon Facyson – Colts
  • FB Alec Ingold – Dolphins
  • CB Keisean Nixon – Packers
  • LB Cory Littleton – Panthers

Re-signed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIYJu_0ez2jBB300
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • DT Johnathan Hankins
  • T Brandon Parker
  • OL Jermaine Eluemunor
  • S Dallin Leavitt (RFA tender)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

