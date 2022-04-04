List of Raiders free agents who remain unsigned
Exactly three weeks ago the free agency negotiating period opened up and players began agreeing to terms with teams across the league. The Raiders participated, signing some 20 outside free agents. But what of their *own* free agents? Most of them have been scooped up, but not all.
So, let’s take a look at who’s still out there.
And just for good measure, we’ll take a look at who signed where including those free agents who the Raiders brought back.
DT Darius Philon
DE Carl Nassib
RB Jalen Richard
LB KJ Wright
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
C Nick Martin
TE Derek Carrier
RB Peyton Barber
CB Desmond Trufant
Facing possible retirement
2021 Raiders who have signed elsewhere
- DT Quinton Jefferson – Seahawks
- CB Casey Hayward – Falcons
- QB Marcus Mariota – Falcons
- WR Zay Jones – Jaguars
- DT Solomon Thomas – Jets
- LB Nicholas Morrow – Bears
- CB Brandon Facyson – Colts
- FB Alec Ingold – Dolphins
- CB Keisean Nixon – Packers
- LB Cory Littleton – Panthers
Re-signed
- DT Johnathan Hankins
- T Brandon Parker
- OL Jermaine Eluemunor
- S Dallin Leavitt (RFA tender)
Comments / 0