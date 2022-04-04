Volunteers needed for Stash the Trash event

Dougherty County Library System employees Krista Dixon, left, and Sabrina Little pick up trash during last year’s Stash the Trash event. Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is signing up volunteers for this year’s clean-up April 15-16. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is inviting all Albany/Dougherty students, individuals, businesses, churches, youths and civic groups to participate in KADB’s annual Stash-The-Trash/Great American Cleanup litter pick-up event April 15-16.

The event is an awareness activity that is meant to focus the community’s attention on how important the visual appearance of our community is to our citizens, as well as our visitors, officials with KADB said in a news release.

Persons or teams interested in registering for stash the Trash may call (229) 302-3098. KADB will assist volunteers in finding an area to help clean. The event will conclude at 11 a.m. on the 16th.

Some 1,287 volunteers cleaned 103 miles of roadway, removing 20 tons of debris, during last year’s Stash-The-Trash event.