A Museum in Rome Narrates Italian History Through Cookbooks and Kitchenware

Despite its monumental influence on Italian food as we know it today, and despite Jews having lived in Italy for thousands of years, author Benedetta Jasmine Guetta says Jewish-Italian food is a culinary heritage mostly unknown. The population of Jews in Italy today, she says, is just too small. Guetta wrote Cooking alla Giudia ($40, indiebound.com) to teach about this storied culinary history, and to help preserve it. "I have visited congregations big and small all around Italy, spoken with home cooks young and old, and I have come across a very sad finding," she says. "A lot of dishes that were once considered standard Jewish fare have already largely been forgotten, treasured by maybe a couple of elderly ladies that can still cook them, but have no children to pass the recipes on to, since the size of the community has faced a continuous drop in the last decades."

