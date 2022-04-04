ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Local woman makes miraculous recovery from COVID with use of alternative treatment

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
 1 day ago

Local woman Pam Buschjost was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the start of 2022 and her condition quickly went from bad to worse.

“I think we all would agree she was dying,” says Dr. Mollie James of the James Clinic .

Dr. James was called in after Pam’s husband heard Dr. James on The Marc Cox Morning Show. Dr. James has been a frontline advocate for alternative care for COVID such as Ivermectin.

“Her progress has been nothing short of amazing,” says Dr. James.

Pam and Dr. James join Marc to discuss her recovery above.

