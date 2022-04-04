ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Tulsa cop

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday for a man facing a possible death sentence for shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

David Anthony Ware, 34, is charged with fatally shooting officer Craig Johnson and wounding rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a June 2020 traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty.

Presiding District Judge William LaFortune issued an order last week allowing members of the media and parties directly involved in the case to view court proceedings via livestream, which is uncommon in Oklahoma. LaFortune cited social distancing limitations and restricted areas for the victims’ and defendant’s families as reasons for his order.

Co-defendant Matthew Hall, who authorities said drove Ware from the scene after the shooting, is serving a 24-year prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of being an accessory to a felony.

