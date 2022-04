The Los Angeles Lakers shot themselves in the foot on Saturday night as they ate a brutal loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. While mathematically, the chances of LA sneaking into the play-in tournament after the loss are minuscule at best, they’re still breathing as things stand. With the San Antonio Spurs holding the tie-breaker edge, the Lakers must win two more games than their West rival in order to leapfrog them in the standings.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO