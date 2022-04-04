ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund now accepting applications

By Tyler Barker
Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund (OHCF) is now accepting applications through May 31, 2022, for small and large grants. Up to $750,000 may be awarded in total, including $100,000 for small...

State
West Virginia State
