ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessie J Subs In for Miley Cyrus With ‘Party in the USA’ Performance at Grammy Party

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avTUS_0ez2gBiK00

Click here to read the full article.

It was a meta moment in Hollywood Sunday as Jessie J replaced Miley Cyrus at a star-studded Grammys gala and performed “Party in the USA” — a song she wrote for Cyrus 13 years earlier.

Jessie J played to an intimate crowd of 600 guests at Steven Tyler ’s 4th Annual Grammy Viewing Party, after Cyrus, the previously-announced headliner, dropped out following a positive Covid-19 test . With Cyrus having been scheduled to perform up until Friday, organizers for the charity gala were left scrambling to find a last-minute replacement.

“I just got the call two days ago and I’m still running on U.K. time,” Jessie told to the audience, adding, “This is only my third live show in three years.”

The eleventh-hour change meant Jessie J wasn’t able to fly her band into town, so the singer took the stage with Cyrus’ band and backup singers. Jessie admitted she only had “an hour or so” of rehearsal time with the group, though she praised their professionalism and flexibility, saying, “I feel like I won American Idol .”

Jessie J ran through a tight set of hits, opening with “Bang Bang” and closing with “Domino,” but it was her cover of “Party in the USA” that really got the crowd going. “This song paid my rent for a long time,” she quipped, before leading a sing-along with an eclectic group of guests that included everyone from young stars like Jxdn, Dyllón Burnside and Will Ropp, to Caitlyn Jenner, Chad Kroeger and Dee Snider.

“This is the song I wrote about moving to LA,” Jessie said. “Thank you for letting me have this moment.”

Tyler also made a cameo during Jessie J’s set, joining the singer to close out the night with an energetic performance of “Walk This Way.” Earlier in the evening, the Aerosmith frontman serenaded the crowd with a rendition of “Dream On;”

Tyler’s Grammy viewing party served as a fundraiser for Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Tyler in partnership with the non-profit group Youth Villages, to support girls who have suffered from abuse and neglect. Organizers say Sunday’s event raised more than $4.6 million for Janie’s Fund — the largest total they have ever collected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaZ0d_0ez2gBiK00

Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Tyler’s annual event launched in 2018 and has since raised more than $12.2 million for Janie’s Fund, which is named after the Aerosmith song “Janie’s Got a Gun.” The group has spoken in the past about how the song was written after Tyler saw a Time magazine cover story about gun violence in the U.S., along with a Newsweek article about children being abused in affluent suburbs.

Co-chairs for Tyler’s viewing party this year included Elton John, Alice Cooper, Lionel Richie, Ashlee Simpson and Melissa Joan Hart, who recently donated her more than $1 million Celebrity Wheel of Fortune earnings to Janie’s Fund.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal. The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

11-Year-Old Prince Demands Better Pay for Striking Teachers in Rare Archival Video

Click here to read the full article. Rare archival footage of an 11-year-old Prince voicing his support for striking teachers in 1970 has surfaced thanks to an investigation by CBS 4 in Minnesota.  The footage of Minneapolis Public School educators striking 52 years ago was dug up in an effort to give some historical context for a strike staged by educators in the same district just last month. After the video was restored, station production manager and local history buff Matt Liddy decided to scan the video for old landmarks, but was startled when he seemed to recognize one boy being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Melissa Joan Hart
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Jessie J
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Dee Snider
Person
Chad Kroeger
Person
Ashlee Simpson
Person
Elton John
Laredo Morning Times

Miley Cyrus Announces First-Ever New Live Album ‘Attention: Miley Live’

Hours after performing at Lollapalooza Brazil, Miley Cyrus announced her first-ever live album Attention: Miley Live, due out this Friday, April 1. “My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so [excited] to give it to them,” Cyrus wrote of the surprise live LP, which features a track list “curated BY the fans FOR the fans.”
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Celebrity#Jessie J Subs#Party#Grammy Party#Grammy Viewing Party#Party In The Usa
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration. Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Owned the Haters With His ‘Montero’ Grammy Medley

Click here to read the full article. Lil Nas X just slayed his performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The rap star performed “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. In a glam Darth Vader look, a caped Nas X launched into the performance with “Dead Right Now.” As he transitioned to “Montero (Call Me By You Name),” the screens behind were covered in angry tweets and news footage about the song’s controversial video. Nas returned in a sparkly crop top to dance and perform part of the song in front of a giant...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
deseret.com

Miley Cyrus’ plane got struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus and her loved ones are safe after lightning hit their plane. On her way to Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival, Cyrus’ flight had to make an emergency landing. The Grammy nominee took to Instagram to explain what happened. “To my fans and everyone worried...
WEATHER
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy