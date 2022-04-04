ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Authorities ‘inundated’ by medical calls from massive college party

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTaa6_0ez2g7Gf00

( KTLA ) – Law enforcement and paramedics faced an overwhelming amount of medical calls over the weekend connected to a massive outdoor street party in a California college town.

Streets were packed with young adults and university students who took part in the unsanctioned street party, known as Deltopia, in Isla Vista. The annual street party typically brings out hundreds of people and regularly leads to medical calls, arrests and citations.

CDC study finds risk of heart issues after COVID-19 infection, 2nd vaccine dose

On Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department issued a multi-casualty incident for the event after receiving multiple emergency medical calls and reports of severe trauma. During the incident, Raquel Zick, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said dispatchers were “inundated with medical calls.”

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said declaring the multi-casualty incident allowed for first responder and hospitals to prioritize the severity of those injured and transport multiple people to local hospitals with better efficiency.

Isla Vista is an incorporated part of Santa Barbara County where many students at UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College live. Housing in the beachfront town has many balconies that overlook the ocean atop dangerous cliffsides. During Saturday’s Deltopia party, several balconies were crowded with people, Bertucelli said.

Two troopers injured in chase, shootout with armed robbery suspect
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161bzX_0ez2g7Gf00
Young adults and students crowd into a packed balcony at a home in Isla Vista on April 2, 2022. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)

By 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the multi-casualty incident was canceled, Bertucelli said.

The unsanctioned Deltopia party began nearly two decades ago on the beaches of Isla Vista when it was originally referred to as “Floatopia.” Partygoers would gather on the beaches and in rafts and innertubes off the coast as part of the massive celebration.

Teen arrested for deadly stabbing of Oklahoma man

Several years later, Santa Barbara County officials closed off the beaches ahead of the party to reduce damage and littering on the beaches, stymie the party’s growth and pacify nearby residents who were unhappy with the yearly chaos.

In 2014, riots broke out related to the party and dozens of arrests were made. In recent years, authorities have attempted to proactively curb the number of medical calls and arrests made through parking restrictions and educational campaigns to keep the party “local.”

Car, remains found in NC lake could be connected to 2006 missing person, police say

This weekend’s Deltopia event was the first full-scale party since 2019 due to limitations on public gatherings related to the coronavirus pandemic and a dramatic decrease of students living in the community as the university shifted toward online coursework.

Between Friday and Saturday, six people were arrested and 40 people received citations.

The party is not condoned by UC Santa Barbara. The university has offered alternative forms of entertainment during the party in an effort to discourage students from attending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KFOR
KFOR

21K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow KFOR and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Isla Vista, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Santa Barbara#College Town#Cdc#Ktla#Deltopia Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
CBS Miami

Broward High School Assistant Principal Robert Herzog Accused Of Illegally Obtaining Personal Information

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward high school assistant principal is facing a hard lesson on the law. Robert Herzog, who worked at Cooper City High, had a school police officer illegally run a license plate check on a man dating his ex-girlfriend for personal reasons, according to the Sun Sentinel. Herzog would often ask the school officer to run license plate checks for cars improperly parked on campus. Investigators said he abused the officer’s trust to get details on the other man. The 38-year-old is now facing a felony charge of “criminal use of personal information.” According to the school district, Herzog has been reassigned away from the school and students to an administrative location pending the outcome of the legal matter.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

‘Just a Horrifying Case’: Kentucky Mom Sentenced for Brutally Killing Toddler, Whose Injuries Were Likened to Being in a ‘Serious Car Accident’

A 32-year-old woman in Kentucky was sentenced to more than three decades behind bars for beating her toddler son to death in 2019. A state judge on Tuesday handed down a prison sentence of 35 years to Stacey Schuchart for killing 17-month-old Sean Buttery Jr., who was so battered that the coroner said his injuries were akin to having been in a “serious car accident.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy