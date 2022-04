TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City residents have been warned that jewelry they purchase from strangers in gas station and Walmart parking lots is most likely fake. Jack & Dick’s Pawn Shop at 1434 N Washington St. in Junction City says residents should be wary of “gold” jewelry they purchased from strangers in gas station parking lots as it is always fake. The shop said it has seen an influx of fake gold jewelry in the past week.

