Pittsfield Man Hits For $20,000, Is He Berkshire County’s Luckiest Man?

Many states including Massachusetts have fugitives that are on the loose. It can be quite tricky for law enforcement to track down these individuals as they're on the run and moving around on a regular basis. In some cases, the Massachusetts State Police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years, 10 or more with a few of these individuals. You need to take extreme caution if you're anywhere near these wanted fugitives but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them as they are wanted for heinous crimes and are quite dangerous.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO