ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Cancels Heart Logo

tonyskansascity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKCMO is getting serious about branding efforts again . . . Or maybe using the old Monarch's logo might have been getting to confusing now that they have a minor league team. Accordingly, here's a peek at a city hall power move that brings us...

www.tonyskansascity.com

Comments / 2

Related
CJ Coombs

A Kansas City restaurant that built memories: Stephenson's Apple Restaurant

Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas imposes burn ban for 16 counties for the month of April

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - City of Wichita officials want to remind residents that open burning in certain areas of the state, including Wichita, is restricted during the month of April. The burn ban is imposed in 16 Kansas counties through the month of April. Restricted activities include burning trees and...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall
KSN News

66 baby goats born at Kansas farm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – A boom of goats has been born at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. The farm says a total of 66 baby goats are romping and playing around the farmstead. Volunteers are socializing the babies to be ready for visitors on opening day, April 1. The farm is located […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KAKE TV

Ruffin cancels Wichita Greyhound Park auction

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Bad news for people excited about the Wichita Greyhound Park auction. It’s been canceled. It was supposed to start Wednesday. Auctioneers Bud Palmer and his grandson Jadyn were excited when they got a call last month for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "We're up here at the...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

5 unique restaurants you must visit when in Springfield

Hemingway’s Blue Water Cafe – Imagine dining under the sea. A large aquarium can be found behind the bar filled with saltwater fish inside. The cafe is found inside the Bass Pro Shop headquarters. Address: 1935 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65807 Vantage Rooftop Lounge – This rooftop bar gives you a great view of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Which Missouri City is Unhealthier? St. Louis or Kansas City?

A list has come out that ranks the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country, where do you think St. Louis and Kansas City end up on this list?. WalletHub.com has released a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States in 2022, and the two biggest cities in the Show-Me State of Missouri have ended up on opposite sides of the list. St. Louis takes the 51st spot on the list, just missing out on the top 50 for being healthy, not bad, St. Louis gets ranked in the 40's for Green Space, Fitness, and Food the category that really hurt St. Louis is Health Care where it ranked 104th. Now Kansas City on the other hand ranks in at 132nd on the list (which probably has a lot to do with being the best BBQ city in the country), Kansas City has only one category where it ranks in the top 100 and that is Green Space and it finishes 99th... So it is pretty obvious based on this ranking from WalletHub that if you want to live in a big Missouri city and you want the opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle, St. Louis is the choice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCTV 5

Crimson and blue shine on downtown Kansas City skyline

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City, Mo., skyline will be honoring the Kansas Jayhawks on the eve of the national title game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Yes, that’s right: Kansas City, MISSOURI. It will be hard to miss crimson and blue if you’re in KCMO...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The fathers of Kansas City-style barbeque

Arthur Bryants Barbecue in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by poster August 2006; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic via Wikimedia. With Kansas City having more barbeque serving restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States, when do you think barbeque begin in Kansas City?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Best Places For Brunch in KC According to Trip Advisor

If you're planning a weekend getaway or a vacation to the Kansas City area sometime in the near future. Have you thought about starting off one of your weekend mornings with brunch? And no, I don't mean the free do-it-yourself breakfast bars some hotels offer. Yaknow, the ones where you toast your own bagels and make your own waffles. I mean an honest-to-goodness, hopefully, decadent spread of breakfast and lunch items, mimosas, and more.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy