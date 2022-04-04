ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Celebrate 50 Years of ‘Ace’ at Radio City Music Hall (A Gallery)

relix
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, (April 2) Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros kicked off their two-night run at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of the...

relix.com

Comments / 0

Columbian

Tony Awards to return to Radio City Music Hall in June

NEW YORK — In another sign that show business is snapping back to its pre-pandemic rhythm, the Tony Awards will once again take place in June and at a familiar location, Radio City Music Hall. The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced Wednesday that the awards will...
MUSIC
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
96.1 The Breeze

Outlaw Music Festival coming to Western New York

An amazing lineup of country and rock legends is coming together for one night in Western New York. Live Nation announced today that the Outlaw Music Festival will be coming to Western New York this summer. The festival, headlined by country legend Willie Nelson, will feature a lineup of his family and friends featuring: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty.
MUSIC
The Independent

Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on

Jon Batiste wears so many hats he may need a closet for them all — recording artist, bandleader, musical director, film composer, museum creative director and scion of New Orleans musical royalty. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys on Sunday and despite being on TV all week, not many people may know fully. HE'S GOT ‘SOUL’Batiste composed music, consulted on and arranged songs for Pixar's animated film “Soul,” a mid-life crisis movie mixed with a New York jazz fantasia and a body-swap comedy. He won a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

10 Questions: Kathy Valentine on Writing, Women and Music, and Life with (and Without) The Go-Gos

It’s not easy being a pioneer, especially if you’re a woman. Growing up idolizing The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Led Zepellin, when Kathy Valentine joined The Go-Gos as bassist in 1980, the band embodied something they hadn’t seen at the time: an all-female band who played their own instruments. Today, a band made up entirely of women is more of an anomaly than reality, yet the role women have within the music industry has expanded immensely since the earlier days of The Go-Gos.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Win a Trip to See the Doobie Brothers in Las Vegas

The Doobie Brothers are heading to Las Vegas and one lucky UCR reader will win tickets to see them, along with airfare and accommodation. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers will headline an eight-show exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, 2022, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty Chloë And The Next 20th Century

God’s Favorite Customer felt like the end of the story Josh Tillman had been telling as Father John Misty. He’d undergone a hallucinogenic rebirth and introduced listeners to his new persona on 2012’s Fear Fun; he’d shown us that acerbic skeptic flailing through romantic convulsions and succumbing to domestic bliss on 2015’s I Love You, Honeybear; he’d presented the sprawling decline of human civilization on 2017’s Pure Comedy; and, finally, he’d faced down the personal reckonings of 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. In six years, Josh Tillman released four of the most celebrated and divisive albums in the loosely defined “indie sphere.” Along the way, he also became a love-him-or-hate-him character — nimbly dancing around interviews and press narratives until he’d taken it about as far as it could go and then, in yet another about-face in a career full of them, going totally silent and letting the music of his fourth album speak for itself. It made the end destinations of God’s Favorite Customer, a life imploding and a man reassembling the pieces, all the more resounding.
MUSIC
The Independent

Unheard Sir Paul McCartney demo recording to go under the hammer

A previously unheard cassette recording by Sir Paul McCartney is expected to fetch £10,000 at auction this month.The recording sees the former Beatle, who turns 80 in June, performing a demo version of his original song Attention, which would eventually end up on his bandmate Sir Ringo Starr’s 1981 album Stop And Smell The Roses.The demo version runs for four minutes and two seconds and features Sir Paul singing, playing the piano and creating a basic percussion sound with his voice.A Maxell C-60 audio cassette also features a handwritten label detailing the name of the song.It has been submitted for...
MUSIC
The Ringer

Billie Holiday’s Love Is Here to Stay

On this episode of Black Girl Songbook, host Danyel Smith is reclaiming the sultry sound of jazz by celebrating the life, impact, and influence of Billie Holiday’s music that shows up in notes from our favorite artists like Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, and Diana Ross, among others. Plus, Danyel speaks about “male groupies” and Billie Holiday’s husband, Louis McKay, making a gross attempt at rewriting his part in history as a hero in Holiday’s biopic Lady Sings the Blues.
CELEBRITIES

