Thanks for following our live coverage of the Tour of Flanders. Join us next time for the sixth round of the Women's WorldTour, Amstel Gold Race on Sunday 10th April. "Actually I was hoping it would be a little harder, especially the middle part it would have been better for me if it had been raced harder so that I had more opportunity to drop the girls in the final. I couldn't drop Lotte Kopecky and the others. The race wasn't hard enough to play my advantage.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO