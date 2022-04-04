2022 NBA Draft dates, deadlines to watch

It's never too early to think about the draft. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

We’re still more than two-and-a-half months away from NBA Draft day, but before we get to June 23, there are several other important dates and deadlines on the calendar. Here are some of those dates and deadlines worth keeping an eye on:

April 24 (11:59 p.m. ET): Deadline for early entrants to declare for the draft

College players and international early entrants have until the end of the day on April 24 to submit their names into the 2022 NBA Draft pool. They can withdraw their names later if they decide they’re not quite ready to go pro, though if college players want to maintain their NCAA eligibility, they can’t hire an agent who’s uncertified by the NCAA.

Once the early entrant list is set, NBA teams can begin conducting or attending workouts for those players.

May 13-15: NBA G League Elite Camp (tentative)

In 2019, the Elite Camp – having recently been revamped by the NBA – consisted of 40 veteran G League invitees participating in the first half of the event, followed by 40 top draft-eligible players (who weren’t invited to the actual combine) taking part in the second half.

After being canceled in 2020, the Elite Camp returned in 2021 but only featured 40 draft-eligible prospects, without the G League players.

The NBA has yet to confirm the date or the format for this year’s event, but for now we’re assuming it will be back in its usual spot on the calendar, right before the draft combine.

May 16-22: NBA Draft Combine

This weeklong event, which takes place in Chicago, allows NBA teams to get a firsthand look at many of the year’s top draft-eligible players.

The combine is often particularly important for early entrants who have yet to decide whether or not to stay in the draft. The feedback they get at the combine could go a long way toward dictating whether they keep their names in the draft or return to school for another year.

May 17: NBA Draft lottery

The 2022 draft lottery will be the fourth one that uses the new format, which was introduced in 2019. With the lottery odds flattened out, the NBA’s worst team has a 14% shot at the No. 1 overall pick, as opposed to the 25% chance it had prior to ’19.

The new system has generated some excitement during the past three draft lotteries — six of the 12 teams that have claimed top-four picks since 2019 entered the night without a top-six spot in the lottery standings.

Our reverse standings provide a glimpse at what the pre-lottery draft order could look like.

June 1 (11:59 p.m. ET): NCAA early entrant withdrawal deadline

College underclassmen – and seniors who are eligible to play for more one season – who want to retain their NCAA eligibility will have to withdraw their names from the draft pool by June 1. NBA rules call for a later withdrawal deadline, but the NCAA has its own set of rules that say the deadline is 10 days after the combine.

An early entrant could technically wait until after June 1 to withdraw from the draft and could still retain his NBA draft eligibility for a future year. However, he would forfeit his amateur status in that scenario, making him ineligible to return to his NCAA squad.

June 13 (5:00 p.m. ET): NBA early entrant withdrawal deadline

This is the NBA’s final deadline for early entrants to withdraw their names from the draft pool and retain their draft eligibility for a future year.

By this point, we generally know whether or not a college player decided to keep his name in the draft, but this is an important deadline for international players, who aren’t subject to the same restrictions as college players. We’ll likely hear about several international early entrants withdrawing from the draft during the days leading up to June 13.

June 23: NBA Draft day

The most exciting few weeks of the NBA offseason unofficially get underway on draft day, which is often when some of the first major trades of the summer are completed and when we get a sense of which direction certain teams are heading.

It’s also worth noting that the hours and days after the draft ends will be hugely important for many of this year’s draft-eligible prospects — a ton of players who aren’t selected with one of the 60 picks in the draft will reach agreements shortly thereafter to play for an NBA team’s Summer League squad, to attend training camp with a club or to sign a two-way contract.