ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDAF

Gov. Abbott talks property taxes in Tyler roundtable

By Sharon Raissi, Michael Fowler
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZKNO_0ez2cf8q00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott was in Tyler on Monday morning to host a roundtable on property taxes.

Houston deputy killed after patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver

Abbott met with local business leaders to discuss property taxes and other impacts on small businesses. The roundtable was held at Price International on Highway 271 in Tyler.

During the roundtable, Abbott discussed the state of the Texas economy, as well as measures he is taking within the state government to help provide tax relief to small businesses. He also touted the state’s economic boom, saying that “Texas is the #1 state for doing business in the country.”

“Texas has now risen to having the 9th largest economy in the entire world,” he said. “More Texans have a job today than ever before in our state.” He further added that during his tenure as governor, property taxes have been cut in every single legislative session and made state income tax unconstitutional.

The governor went on to explain that his new “Tax Payer Bill of Rights” legislation will lower the cost of doing business, spur the economy, spur the capability of hiring more people and paying more people so that small businesses can continue to grow. He said that the bill will offer up to $100,000 in property tax exemptions in order to create more tax relief for small businesses.

According to Villa Montez co-owner Mundo Villapudua, “We’re paying more than what we’re bringing in.”

“The State of Texas continues to keep taxes low and reign in property taxes to keep regulations reasonable and predictable, to invest in robust infrastructure and to constantly work to develop the best workforce in America”

Gov. Gregg Abbott

Of the many small business leaders from around East Texas that joined Abbott at the roundtable, Rodney Price from Price International and Annie Spilman from the National Federation of Independent Businesses spoke about the governor’s tax relief efforts.

Price thanked Abbott for his interest in trying to relieve tax burdens for small business owners.

“It is significant and we appreciate it and we don’t take it for granted,” he said.

Spillman also had this to say about Abbott’s tax relief efforts:

“Dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages can be a little bit easier to swallow when you know that you don’t have the government breathing down your neck. And in Texas, that’s not the case and we appreciate it.”

Annie Spilman, Texas State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business

Watch the full roundtable in the video below.

Cruz endorses Josh Mandel in Ohio’s crowded Senate primary

Just last week, Abbott participated in a fireside chat at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 meeting in Austin.

“Businesses and families are moving to Texas because we provide an environment that allows people to succeed on their own terms,” Abbott said. “Texas offers a brand of freedom unlike any other state in America—we have no state income tax, we’ve cut red tape and burdensome regulations, and we continue to invest in our young, diverse and ever-growing workforce. We are committed to cultivating this thriving economic climate in the years to come to ensure that all Texans have the ability to achieve their dreams.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 6

JWisenstein
1d ago

Abbott is doing nothing to reduce property taxes. Notice he has even threatened cities trying to control their budgets by reprioritizing spending. He has villainized teachers creating a crisis in our schools causing them to spend more to retain good teachers. He’s spending $$$MMM in a political show at the border One day he touts he is protecting our border, next day he whines “borders are wide open”. Which is it Greg?

Reply
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
KDAF
KDAF

2K+

Followers

789

Posts

475K+

Views

Follow KDAF and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Property Taxes#Economy#Tax Relief#Ketk#Price International#Texans
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
CBS DFW

Melissa Lucio Slated To Be First Woman Executed In Texas Since 2014, But Questions Remain About Her Case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s one of six women on death row in Texas, and the only one who is Hispanic. As things stand, Melissa Lucio will head to the execution chamber on April 27th. Texas State representative Jeff Leach, who represents District 67, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and is among a growing chorus of voices hoping to stop the execution. “I think there’s a very real possibility that Ms. Lucio is innocent.” The Republican lawmaker from Collin County agrees with those who say the 53-year-old wasn’t given a fair trial. (credit: TDCJ) “Melissa Lucio’s case is maybe the most troubling case that...
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

2K+
Followers
789
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy