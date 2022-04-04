Voting for MRT's Readers’ Choice Awards is now open

The voting period will then take place from May 9 through June 5. (Midland Reporter-Telegram )

The wait is finally over. The 2022 Midland Reporter-Telegram Readers’ Choice Awards have finally arrived.

Whether you have participated in years past or are completely new to this, here is a refresher on the contest and some answers to frequently asked questions.

The MRT Readers’ Choice Awards contest is broken down into two parts: the nomination period and the voting period. The nomination period begins April 4 and will continue on through May 1. Businesses will need to place in the top five of each category if they want to move on to the voting period of the contest.

One nomination of a business can make all of the difference between a business advancing on to the voting period and one falling just short of the top five in that particular category. So don’t wait. Log on and vote for your favorites now!

Visit this link to start nominating your favorite businesses now: https://midlandreportertelegram.secondstreetapp.com/MRT-Readers-Choice-Awards-2022/

The voting period will then take place from May 9 through June 5. The top three finishers in each category will ultimately receive the awards for Gold, Silver and Bronze. More information will be made available before the voting period opens up.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the contest:

Q: Why am I only seeing some business logos and maybe not the business I want to nominate?

A: You will see that some businesses have elected to promote themselves with the purchase of voting buttons that make it easier to nomination them as a favorite in each particular category.

Q: I don’t see my favorite business listed in a particular category? What do I do to select them?

A: Write them in! There is a spot under each category to enter in the name of a business that you want to nominate.

Q: How often can I participate in the nomination period?

A: You may go through and nominate all of your favorite businesses in the contest once per day until the nomination period closes on May 1.

Q: I’m a business owner and I want to advertise my business in a category. Can I still do that?

A: Yes. There are a few options to choose from. You may fill out the form at this link https://mrtmediagroup.com/readers-choice-2022/ and a member of the sales team will reach out to help answer any questions you may have.