ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL opening pathway for African players with 1st camp

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHQcC_0ez2cJuy00

The NFL is opening a pathway for African players with a developmental camp in Ghana.

Following a camp this past weekend with Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is of Ghanaian descent, the league announced a three-day camp will take place in the capital of Accra in June. It will feature players who previously participated at regional events led by Osi Umenyiora, the two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive end with the New York Giants.

Specific dates in June for the camp and a fan event have not been set, but the camp received the endorsement last weekend of Ghana's vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“To bring the NFL to Africa has long been a dream of mine,” said Umenyiora, whose parents are Nigerian. "Today that dream is a reality. The opportunities that will come to so many Africans cannot be understated, and we are thankful for them. We cannot wait to show the world what we can do.”

Umenyiora established The Uprise, a football program in Nigeria, and has held regional camps in South Africa and Ghana, with an upcoming camp in Nigeria. Players who impress at the three camps will be invited to the NFL’s camp in Accra. The idea is to further identify and develop talent in Africa.

Through Umenyiora and The Uprise three Nigerian athletes — Kehinde Hassan Oginni, Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka and Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi — earned the opportunity to participate in the NFL’s International Combine in London last October. They were then selected to train in the United States as part of the International Player Pathway program.

“We look forward to hosting our first camp in Ghana and will look to activate in Nigeria and other African countries in the future,” said Damani Leech, the NFL chief operating officer for international events. “We want to provide an opportunity for the next generation of African prospects to showcase ... their talent. As we continue to look for ways to strengthen the pipeline of international players in the NFL, we hope this camp, and future camps, provide a path forward for aspiring players from across the continent.

"We are excited about the potential to identify talent to participate in international combines, the International Player Pathway program, and for those athletes ages 16 to 19, the opportunity to attend the NFL Academy in London.”

As the NFL searches for potential players globally, it has held international combines in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. This season, in addition to four regular-season games in London, the NFL will play for the first time in the regular season in Munich.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Independent
Daily Independent

1K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

216K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Chiefs latest free agency signing

The AFC West has loaded up this offseason. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all seem to have closed the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs. The division might have the best set of quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen within a single division. But a great quarterback is only as good as his defense, and particularly run defense. On Tuesday, the Chiefs looked to shore that up a bit.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osi Umenyiora
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
KEYT

Togo executive to lead UN labor agency, 1st African in post

GENEVA (AP) — The governing body of the U.N.’s labor agency has picked a Togo executive to be the agency’s new leader and the first director-general from Africa. The group of government, worker and government representatives voted on Friday to make Gilbert Houngbo the next chief of the International Labor Organization. Houngbo currently is president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development. He was chosen from among five candidates to replace outgoing Director-General Guy Ryder, who is completing his second five-year term. Houngbo is set to take up the top job at the Geneva-based organization on Oct. 1.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Star players take their games west in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For much of the last decade, famous players such as James Rodriguez, Odion Ighalo and Santo Cazorla would have been expected to be playing in the Asian Champions League for cashed-up Chinese clubs. But ahead of Thursday’s kickoff, most of the big names are to be found in the western half of the continent.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Descent#African Countries#American Football#Ghanaian#The New York Giants#Nigerian#Africans#International Combine
BBC

Women's World Cup final: Australia outclass England to take title

Australia 356-5 (50 overs): Healy 170, Haynes 68, Shrubsole 3-46 England 285 (43.4 overs): Sciver 148*, Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64 Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women's World Cup. The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their...
SPORTS
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
The Spun

Patriots Officially Announce Major Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots have officially announced the acquisition of veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker by way of trade with the Miami Dolphins. This transaction was reported over the weekend, but today’s announcement makes the deal official. Parker, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 draft, spent the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Super League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Concacaf Nations League draw, pots: Live stream, watch USMNT group stage pairings online, what to know, more

The draw for the Concacaf Nations League will take place on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET, and you can see it all live on Paramount+. The second edition of the competition, this for 2022-23, will see the group stage matches begin this year, with the finals set for the summer of 2023. 41 Concacaf member associations are scheduled to participate with in the group stage matches in June 2022 and March 2023.
FIFA
The Independent

England’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

England face a potential showdown with neighbours Wales or Scotland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contains Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach...
UEFA
Axios

World Cup: U.S. to face England, Iran in group stage

The USMNT is back in the World Cup, but advancing past the group stage in Qatar will be far from easy. Group B: The U.S. (No. 15 in the FIFA rankings) will be joined by England (No. 5), Iran (No. 21) and the winner of a June playoff: either Wales (No. 18), Scotland (No. 39) or Ukraine (No. 27).
FIFA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy