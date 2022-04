If you’ve ever planted a garden, you know that the only way it can grow properly is if they are carefully nurtured. In order to have good flowers or vegetables you have to provide the right conditions! This means that to have a great crop you must provide constant care. In all the years Judy and I have been gardening we have never thought of how many hours we have spent on it. Just think you have to water, weed and feed. I hate it but weeds are a constant problem. They seem to appear overnight. And if you let them go, they will choke the good plants out!!

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO