April is autism acceptance month

Never in my life did I think I'd be writing something like this. Certain people come into our lives when we least expect it, this happens to be one of those moments. This past weekend my new keyboard got delivered to my house and I really wanted to play it right when I got home. Unfortunately, it took 6 AA batteries and I only had 4. So, that meant a trip to the Walgreens on 9th Street and E State St in Downtown Rockford.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO