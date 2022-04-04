ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April is autism acceptance month

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in 1970, April has been designated as "Autism Awareness Month," a time to educate...

KETV.com

Installation goes up at Millwork Commons as part of Autism Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. — Autism Awareness Month takes place each April, and this year a first-of-its-kind festival is happening in Omaha to mark the occasion. It includes an installation that has already made appearances in major cities around the world. Sean Ahlquist is the creator of the installation, called Orchids...
OMAHA, NE
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
97ZOK

Open Letter To The Heartbroken Guy Behind Me At A Rockford Walgreens

Never in my life did I think I'd be writing something like this. Certain people come into our lives when we least expect it, this happens to be one of those moments. This past weekend my new keyboard got delivered to my house and I really wanted to play it right when I got home. Unfortunately, it took 6 AA batteries and I only had 4. So, that meant a trip to the Walgreens on 9th Street and E State St in Downtown Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
Harvard Health

The care that transgender youth need and deserve

Some people — including children — feel very strongly that their gender is not the one they were assigned at birth. It’s not even really a feeling; it’s something they know for certain. When families, health care providers, and others ignore or deny this, or try to stop the person from living as the gender they feel is right for them, it’s not only unkind but dangerous.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oswego County Today

April Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order April Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, April 15. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
KESQ News Channel 3

10th Annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair returns to Palm Desert April 9

After a two-year delay, the annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair will return to Palm Desert in April during National Autism Awareness Month. The Autism Society Inland Empire “Autism Walk & Resource Fair” is the Inland Empire’s largest Autism event for local resources and will also feature a 5k Walk/Race and HERO Village filled with The post 10th Annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair returns to Palm Desert April 9 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
The Oak Ridger

RAM needs volunteers for free Knoxville clinic

Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its June 25-26 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Central Baptist Bearden,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Salon

The "parental rights" movement is harming our children

Across the country, students are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy as they cope with the loss and emotional hardship of the pandemic. This is especially true in Florida and Texas, where there are severe teacher shortages and underfunded public school systems, we parents are concerned for our children's well-being and futures.
EDUCATION

