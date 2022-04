How do you turn a seasonal destination spot into a year-round draw for tourists? Just ask Christopher Pulito. The new general manager of The Lake House on Canandaigua and former general manager of The Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid believes it’s all about changing mindsets. That’s what he did in Lake Placid. Now, he and a group of like-minded economic development and tourism leaders are using creativity, collaboration, and celebration to launch an ongoing multi-year initiative called Winter in Canandaigua.

