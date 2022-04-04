ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes Atego-based off-road motorhome is an epic Unimog alternative

Cover picture for the articleWe've seen a fair share of off-road motorhomes here at Motor1.com. From budget-friendly to luxurious, if it's amusing and adds wheels to your camping experience, we've covered a bunch of them. This week's off-road camping machine is on the plusher side of things. Krug Expedition got its hands on...

Motor1.com

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superwhite Debuts As $695K AMG G63 Truck

To live up to its name, the eccentric pickup has a white cargo bed. For whatever reason, Mercedes-AMG has yet to give the current-generation G63 the pickup treatment. Brabus has fully taken advantage of the gap in Affalterbach's lineup by converting the opulent SUV into an eccentric truck with portal axles and all the ground clearance you could ever need – 19.2 inches or 49 centimeters.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

As its name implies, the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the high-riding alternative to the company's large, slicked-back EQS luxury sedan. The two share a platform and myriad other components, and they have identical wheelbases, but only the SUV offers a third row and seats seven. Its interior feels airier than the sedan thanks to extra headroom, and its design and material quality are equally high-end and similarly attractive. It's also available with Mercedes' 56-inch Hyperscreen, but while we're dazzled by the massive glass panel's appearance, we're put off by its lack of physical controls. The 2023 EQS SUV shares a battery with the EQS sedan, so we expect their powertrain configurations and output to be similar, but we can't confirm that until Mercedes-Benz officially does.
CARS
#Unimog#Motorhome#Off Road#Epic#Vehicles#Motor1 Com#The Project Rhino#Project Rhino
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
Motorious

1965 Buick Lesabre Sports Potent V8 And Classic Luxury Car Style

This is a spacious and powerful performance luxury vehicle. Buick was one of America's best luxury car manufacturers in its heyday because of its incredible interior design, exterior styling, and massive V8 engines. These things were beautiful, but they were also pretty fast for their time, and we still think about them a lot to this day. You can find some Buicks with some crazy high-value features, such as the GNX and Regal. However, one car's name has been largely left out of the classic car discussion because of its subtle design and shadow-like elusiveness. This vehicle is the Buick Lesabre, a luxury vehicle on par with the Monte Carlo and Impala. Now you may have the opportunity to get your very own 1965 Buick Lesabre with plenty of performance and style to satisfy.
CARLISLE, PA
CarBuzz.com

BMW Is Building A Genuine Audi RS3 Rival

The BMW 1 Series first arrived on the scene in the mid-2000s with the availability of a straight-six engine, a manual gearbox, and rear-wheel drive. This culminated in one of the greatest sports cars ever made with the legendary 1 M Coupe. Sadly, it has now become a FWD vehicle with the option of AWD and although the 1 Series is no longer sold in the US, its bad traits have been picked up by the 2 Series Coupe. Fortunately, this still offers a straight-six and isn't quite so dull, and while the latest 1 Series continues to offer tepid performance in its current F40 shape, new spy shots suggest that the facelifted model is turning into a real pocket rocket.
CARS
Top Speed

This Drag Race Spectacle Is Special Because It's Not Everyday You Get To See A Brabus Build Hit The Drag Strip - gallery

The ‘Carwow’ team brought three SUVs to the drag strip. One was the Lamborghini Urus, the other the Tesla Model X, and the surprise contender, the Brabus 850. The Brabus 850 is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe. It comes with a mighty 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 engine under the hood. It puts out 850 horsepower and a massive 1,069 pound-feet of torque!
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Manhart Turns BMW 1 Series Into 350-HP BMW Hot Hatch

When it comes to committing design crimes, Mansory has a long rap sheet. While its latest Ferrari-based creations were relatively demure, the German tuner has also chucked out several automotive atrocities. Manhart is just as guilty, recently unveiling the distressing Vogue RV 650. But the company has redeemed itself with its newest project.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is Learning New Tricks From Tesla

When it comes to the business of electric cars, Tesla currently has the biggest target on its back. Manufacturers that have histories spanning close to a century are investing billions of dollars in an attempt to catch up with the relatively young American manufacturer. Among these is Volkswagen with new arrivals like the ID.4 and other electric cars.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

McLaren 600LT Challenges V12-Powered Ferrari 812 In A Drag Race

In a classic matchup between turbocharged and naturally aspirated supercars, which really does have an upper hand? That's what we have here – a drag race between a McLaren 600LT and a Ferrari 812 Superfast, courtesy of Carwow. Both cars are European and both are incredibly powerful machines despite their age.
CARS
motor1.com

2023 BMW i7 spied on the Nurburgring weeks before official debut

BMW is putting the finishing touches on its first-ever flagship electric saloon. The i7 will debut later this month during a premiere set to take place in New York, Munich, and Beijing. This could be our last chance to see the vehicle lapping the Nurburgring in camouflaged form and the only thing we get to hear is a lot of tire squeaking accompanying the i7’s fast and quiet lap around the famous German track.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari LaFerrari test mule headed to auction

A very early Ferrari LaFerrari test mule is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's on May 14. Code-named M6, the test mule is based on a Ferrari 458 Italia that still looks largely stock on the outside. However, it features an early version of the LaFerrari's hybrid powertrain, including a V-12 engine. This engine is an F140FB, though, rather than the later F140FE version that powered the production LaFerrari.
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

New Lamborghini Huracan version teased ahead of 12 April debut

Earlier this year, Lamborghini promised it will launch two new versions of the Huracan this year. The Italian company has been actively working on both cars (see the related links below) and we’ve seen them testing on a number of occasions. Now, the folks from Sant'Agata Bolognese are kicking...
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Audi RS5, BMW M3 AWD, and Model 3 Performance meet for a drag race

Electric vehicles have a performance advantage over their combustion-powered counterparts by instantly making peak torque and generally not needing to change gears. CarWow puts this idea to the test by racing a Tesla Model 3 Performance against a BMW M3 Competition with all-wheel drive and an Audi RS5 Coupe. These...
CARS

