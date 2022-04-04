Mercedes Atego-based off-road motorhome is an epic Unimog alternative

This is a spacious and powerful performance luxury vehicle. Buick was one of America's best luxury car manufacturers in its heyday because of its incredible interior design, exterior styling, and massive V8 engines. These things were beautiful, but they were also pretty fast for their time, and we still think about them a lot to this day. You can find some Buicks with some crazy high-value features, such as the GNX and Regal. However, one car's name has been largely left out of the classic car discussion because of its subtle design and shadow-like elusiveness. This vehicle is the Buick Lesabre, a luxury vehicle on par with the Monte Carlo and Impala. Now you may have the opportunity to get your very own 1965 Buick Lesabre with plenty of performance and style to satisfy.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO