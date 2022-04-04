ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Freiburg appeals loss to Bayern over substitution error

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Freiburg has appealed the result of its 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich after the Bavarian powerhouse briefly had an...

keyt.com

