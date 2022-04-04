Rogue Valley News, Monday 4/4 – Quick Response From Crews Keeps Fire Small Outside of Central Point, Driver Charged With DUII after Roll Over Crash Injures Two People on Rogue River Hwy

Josephine County, OR — David and Tracy Greene say the man who lived in their rental property on Drury Lane in Grants Pass had been a normal tenant for two years. But then the pandemic hit, and he reportedly stopped working. The couple said the tenant had been using drugs and the home, which is next door to theirs, became constantly filled with unwanted guests they couldn't kick out due to the eviction moratorium.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO