ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Morecambe likely to stick with winning formula against Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43r1JD_0ez2YSXb00

have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford.

The Shrimps picked up their first victory since January after seeing off Burton last time out and boss Derek Adams is likely to stick with a winning formula.

Alfie McCalmont and Greg Leigh could be in contention to return to the squad after missing the win against the Brewers.

Both were away on international duty, McCalmont with Northern Ireland Under-21s and Leigh with Jamaica, but will be aiming to force their way back into a winning side.

Oxford lost 1-0 at Plymouth at the weekend but could welcome James Henry back into the starting line-up.

The forward came off the bench in the defeat on his return from injury and will be angling for a place in the XI.

Marcus Browne and Sam Baldock could again be absent as their recoveries continue.

The loss at promotion hopefuls Plymouth dented Oxford’s own play-off push and Karl Robinson will be keen to turn things around.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
newschain

Morecambe win again to move out of bottom four

Moved out of the League One relegation zone after picking up a second successive home win following a 2-1 victory over play-off chasing Oxford. The Shrimps went down to an early goal from Matty Taylor but hit back with strikes from Aaron Wildig and Cole Stockton before goalkeeper Trevor Carson proved to be the home side’s hero with a string of brilliant second-half saves.
SOCCER
newschain

Images released of flat where ‘neglected’ seven-year-old died from asthma attack

Pictures have been released showing the inside of a property where a seven-year-old asthma sufferer was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Images seen by jurors at Coventry Crown Court include the living room of the property at which drug user Laura Heath is alleged to have unlawfully killed Hakeem Hussain through gross negligence, after using his inhaler to smoke drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Adams
Person
Karl Robinson
Person
Sam Baldock
Person
Greg Leigh
Person
Alfie Mccalmont
Person
Marcus Browne
newschain

Steph Houghton happy to give ‘driven leader’ Leah Williamson England captaincy

Leah Williamson has been described as a “very deserving and driven leader” by Steph Houghton after being named as England captain for this summer’s home Euros. Arsenal’s Williamson has been wearing the armband under Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman in the injury-enforced absence of Manchester City defender Houghton, who had skippered England since 2014.
SPORTS
newschain

Halifax and Solihull Moors play out goalless draw

Play-off rivals Halifax and Solihull Moors shared a goalless draw in the National League. The Shaymen dropped to third in the table after Wrexham’s emphatic win over Barnet, but remain two points ahead of their visitors. Solihull are the form team, though, extending their unbeaten run to 14 games,...
SPORTS
newschain

Yakou Meite sidelined as Reading host Stoke in Championship

Will be without Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite for their clash with Stoke. Rinomhota is out with a knee injury and Meite is sidelined with an ankle problem. John Swift started in their absence at Oakwell and could line-up again against the Potters. Stoke loanee Tom Ince will also be...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Morecambe#Oxford#Sky Bet League One#Shrimps#Under 21s#Plymouth
newschain

Fleetwood extend unbeaten run with draw against Lincoln

Relegation-threatened Fleetwood made it three matches unbeaten in League One with a 1-1 draw against Lincoln. Dan Batty marked his first start for Fleetwood since February with the opening goal, producing a stunning strike from 25 yards just after the half-hour mark. Lincoln fought back in the second half and...
SOCCER
newschain

Adam Peaty hits form to retain British title

Adam Peaty produced the second fastest time of 2022 in the 100 metres breaststroke as he retained his British title in Sheffield. The three-time Olympic gold medallist posted a time of 58.58 seconds at the British Championships at Ponds Forge, finishing half a second in front of Loughborough team-mate James Wilby.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jonson Clarke-Harris earns struggling Peterborough a point

Jonson Clarke-Harris headed in a late equaliser for Peterborough as the Sky Bet Championship’s bottom club held promotion-chasing Luton to a 1-1 draw at London Road. Although a point does not do much for Posh’s survival hopes, as they remain well adrift of fourth-from-bottom Reading, the result was the least they deserved for a spirited display.
SOCCER
newschain

Wigan see off Accrington to regain pole position in League One

Wigan regained leadership of Sky Bet League One for the first time since January in emphatic style thanks to a 3-0 home victory over Accrington. The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening half hour, but were unable to find a breakthrough which would have put pressure on the home side.
SPORTS
newschain

Reading edge out Stoke to boost survival hopes

Eased their Championship relegation fears as they moved eight points clear of the drop zone with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Stoke. Skipper Michael Morrison put Reading ahead in the 13th minute as the home side dominated much of the first half, but Stoke substitute Romaine Sawyers equalised shortly before the interval.
SOCCER
newschain

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe. The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month. No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner...
SOCCER
newschain

Rob Burrow ‘absolutely honoured’ to receive MBE

Rob Burrow has described his shock at being made an MBE by the Princess Royal, saying he was “absolutely honoured”. The 39-year-old had an illustrious rugby league career but his battles off the pitch, after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019, has endeared him to sports fans and the general public alike.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy