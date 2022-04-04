ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OR

Union cleanup day to be discussed by commissioners

By DICK MASON The Observer
 1 day ago

LA GRANDE — Union’s upcoming cleanup day will be among the subjects discussed when the Union County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday, April 6.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the board of commissioners meeting room on the east end of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande, and is open to the public.

Doug Wiggins, Union’s city administrator, will be in attendance to discuss the city’s cleanup day, which is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Wiggins will answer questions about the cleanup day and ask for advice in seeking matching funding for the event from the county, according to a staff report from Union County.

All garbage, refuse and recyclables with the exception of general household trash, tires or household waste will be collected at the cleanup day. The city of Union is working with the Union Garbage Service to organize the effort.

Action items the county commissioners will consider include a proposal to adopt a resolution updating the Union County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. A draft of an updated plan was developed in 2021 by Union County Emergency Services and the local NHMP Steering Committee. The plan identifies hazards, vulnerabilities and risks facing Union County and identifies and prioritizes local actions that can be taken to reduce these risks.

The Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan is a tool that can be used to reduce the impacts of natural hazards and disasters such as earthquakes, flooding and severe weather events.

The draft plan of the Union County NHMP was made available to the public for review in 2021 and no public comments on it were received, according to a Union County staff report.

The Union County NHMP was submitted to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and then to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for final review on Nov. 8, 2021.

The plan has since been approved by both agencies pending adoption by the Union County Board of Commissioners.

To listen to the April 6 meeting by phone, dial 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592. The meeting ID number is 814 2000 6863.

The link for watching the meeting online via Zoom is www.us02web.zoom.us/j/81420006863.

Written comments for the meeting may be submitted via email to amoore@union-county.org by 5 p.m. April 5.

