Authorities declared a “multi casualty incident” as thousands of students took part in a chaotic spring break party in California.The Santa Barbara fire department said is had dealt with a string of medical emergencies at the beach party known as “Deltopia”, the first time it has been held in two years.Emergency services were called out to the Isla Vista neighborhood near the University of California Santa Barbara throughout the weekend, including to a report of a woman falling from a roof.“SBC Fire has declared an MCI (multi casualty incident) associated with multiple medical emergencies including multiple severe traumas,” Santa Barbara...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO