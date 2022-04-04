ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter Springs, KS

KBI: Toddler fatally shot by officer in Kansas standoff

 1 day ago

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A toddler found dead inside a southeast Kansas home after a standoff between her father and law enforcement officers was fatally shot by a police officer, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

The KBI announced preliminary findings from its review of the deadly March 26 shootings in Baxter Springs in which Eli Crawford, 37, fired at officers for more than three hours, according to authorities. The KBI called the standoff a hostage situation.

He died, along with 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford and her mother, 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte.

Crawford and the toddler were found dead inside the home, and Shutte, outside the home. Crawford shot Shutte multiple times as she left the home when Baxter Spring police responded to a call for help, the KBI said.

The Cherokee County sheriff’s office has said Crawford fired at police and sheriff’s deputies, and they sought help from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Joplin, Missouri, police SWAT team. Joplin is 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Baxter Springs.

The KBI says Crawford is believed to died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Clesslyn died after being struck by the single shot fired by a Joplin officer.

The KBI said its investigation is ongoing.

KYTV

Man accused of assaulting Joplin officer shot overnight by another officer

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot a man accused of assaulting a police officer in Joplin late Saturday night. The Joplin Police Department says it all happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. An officer noticed three people near the intersection of 9th and Connor. When he tried to approach them, one ran away and led officers on a foot pursuit.
JOPLIN, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KCPD find missing man dead

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man. Brent D. Kendrick, 52, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning leaving Ugly Joe's Bar located at 1127 W. 103rd St. in KCMO, according to KCPD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

