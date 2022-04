Amanda Jaeger has engaged viewers on Little Rock’s THV11 for half a decade, and has become a beloved personality in the local community she’s come to call home. So her viewers and followers were dejected when Amanda Jaeger announced she is leaving THV11. Some are hoping it’s an April Fool’s joke. But it appears that Jaeger is definitely stepping back from broadcast. Her fans want to know where she is going next, if she is leaving Little Rock, and if they will see her on a different station. Fortunately for her social media followers, Amanda Jaeger has answered most of the queries.

