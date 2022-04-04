ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Check Out Some of the Top Tourist Locations Throughout Michigan

By Chris Monroe
US 103.1
US 103.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan has a lot to offer travelers that want to explore the Mitten. From waterfalls and islands to Little...

us103.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
Motorious

1972 Bengal Charger Discovered In Michigan

Back on May 24, 1967 the Cincinnati Bengals team was founded in the American Football League. Normally we don’t commemorate such sports milestones or even really think about them, but the creation of that team lead to the creation of some rare Dodge Chargers. Tom Kneer Dodge in Cincinnati decided to celebrate the team by creating a very limited run of Bengal Chargers. Now, one of the few believed to still be in existence has been discovered in Michigan.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
US 103.1

Michigan: You’re in for a Brutal Tick Season This Year

Get ready, Michigan. Experts warn that tick season in our state could be worse than normal. Ticks have long been associated with states on the east coast, while the insects are relatively new to us here in the Mitten State. Howard Russell is an entomologist at Michigan State University. He tells WXYZ-TV that ticks were practically unheard of in Michigan up until about 15 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Rescue Dog Missing for 8 Months Captured in Warren

If only Oakley could talk, he'd probably share some wild tales about being on the road, escaping captivity for eight months. Oakley is an Australian Cattle Dog that was rescued from an abusive situation last summer. After just two weeks in a rescue home, Oakley's attention was caught by a stray cat and he took off after it.
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit is the No. 1 pizza city in America, study says

Detroit was arguably already the pizza capital of the Midwest, but now it can add "pizza capital of the United States" to the list, according to a recent study. The Motor City ranks high on multiple metrics, according to anytimeestimate.com, to gain that title. We have the most independent pizzerias per capita (6 per...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Towns#Bavaria#Shivering Timbers
100.7 WITL

Spring Break Destinations In Michigan You Should Check Out

Ready for a good old Michigan road trip? So are we!. Spring break is either rolling upon you, or has already passed, but here's the beauty about a Michigan spring break. A quick pack of the bags, and you're off. Michigan has some miles to cover if you want to go far, but sometimes, you can enjoy a spring break right in your backyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
US 103.1

Dinosaurs and Dragons are Coming Back to Michigan This Spring

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion will once again be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs and dragons roaming the grounds. The Dino & Dragon Stroll returns to Canterbury Village this spring and will feature over 1000 life-like creatures, including the mighty T-Rex, Velociraptors, dragons and more. The dinosaurs,...
LAKE ORION, MI
Midland Daily News

Check your attic: ‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan

Now may be a great time to check your attic or basement for any unique, rare, antique or unusual items, because the crew from the cable television show "American Pickers" is coming to Michigan in May to film episodes for the show. "American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Friday Night Bikes Is Moving From Lapeer To North Branch

Attention bikers, you will have a new destination for 'Friday Night Bikes' this summer. It was recently announced that the popular bike night is moving from downtown Lapeer to North Branch. The announcement was made via the Friday Night Bikes Facebook page and reads as follows,. It's almost time y'all!!!...
LAPEER, MI
Athens Banner-Herald

Looking for some of the best BBQ in the country? Check out Old Brick in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE — This suburban community is where General Motors once had an operation which attracted a lot of blue-collar working folk, greatly enhancing Georgia’s economy. Originally, the area was known for its countless dairy farms which gave way to industrial growth such as the aforementioned GM assembly plant, actually located two miles north in the community of Doraville. Chamblee is also host to Atlanta’s Chinatown.
CHAMBLEE, GA
Huron Daily Tribune

Survey shows best sunrise, sunset location in Michigan

If there's ever a sense of tranquility that can be agreed upon across the globe, it would probably be the beauty of a simple sunrise or sunset. Beauty is most certainly in the eye of the beholder and the United States has several locations that provide breathtaking views of the sun's morning arrival and evening departure from sea to shining sea. And with that the Mornings Content Team took to TripAdvisor.com to gather some of the best places in each state to take in one of Mother Nature's greatest scenes.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Cyclebar opens first location in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is welcoming a new business that promises low impact, high intensity workouts. Cyclebar is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. Owner Shanna Williams said the indoor cycling studio is designed for all fitness levels. “It's such an inclusive engaging community,” she said. “I've...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy