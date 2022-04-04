ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Logan Paul's Pokemon Collection Just Earned A Guinness World Record

By James Carr
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan Paul's self-described obsession with Pokémon cards just reached a new level. Paul has earned a Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold at a private sale. In a press release, Guinness World Records stated that Paul obtained an extremely rare PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator Card...

