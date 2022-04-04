Logan Paul's Pokemon Collection Just Earned A Guinness World Record

There are a lot of ways that "Elden Ring" is different from previous FromSoftware games. There are more NPCs to talk to, the player is given a mount, and exploration plays a much bigger role than ever before. There are plenty of secret items to find, mysterious side quests to delve into and hidden areas to uncover that will keep the player invested in the Lands Between long after the 30 hours it takes to beat the main questline. For all that's new though, "Elden Ring" still makes use of many of the attributes that gave the studio its reputation. The difficulty of its combat, for instance, is on par with many of the previous "Souls" games. Some of the bosses feel practically impossible, but even the standard enemies are likely to send the average player to a "You're Dead" screen every once in a while.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO