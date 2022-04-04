ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 12

By Crystal Pugina
 1 day ago

This week we interviewed Kate McPherson, the Director of the Honors Program here at UVU. She has...

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 8 Ending Explained

The journey is not complete, it is far from it, but as Snowpiercer Season 3 continues going to New Eden, their pursuit of a life beyond the train is never going to be easy. With a little detour to see where the signal Wilford found came from, they got into a whole hazardous situation. Here is what happened at the ending of Episode 8.
As Bold & Beautiful Reveals “Finn Didn’t Make It,” Fans React to Shocking Twist

For a few days there, fans of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Finn — and portrayer Tanner Novlan — held out hope. Sure, things looked bleak at the end of the episode which aired on Friday, April 1, but Finn had not been declared dead. Over the weekend, many refused to believe that the “big twist” the show had been touting for weeks was that Steffy’s beloved husband would be killed in cold blood by his insane mom.
‘Outlander’ Season 6: How Long Is Each Episode?

Outlander Season 6 is finally underway after a two-year hiatus. The premiere aired on Starz on March 6, marking the longest episode in the period drama’s history. Given that milestone episode, plus the fact that Outlander Season 6 will be the shortest season yet, how long can fans expect each episode to be? Here’s everything you need to know about Outlander‘s eight-part Season 6.
Netflix to charge for password-sharing; ‘Barry’ season 3 trailer; more: Buzz

Variety reports Netflix is planning to charge for password-sharing in an attempt to crack down on the practice. the streaming service says a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household,” and now has begun working to restrict that with prompts for primary account holders to pay an additional fee for users outside their households. It’s first being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and could soon come to the U.S. “We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans,” said Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, in a blog post. “While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”
Dancing with the Stars season 31 is not coming to ABC in April 2022

Are you missing your favorite dancing competition series? Welcome to the club! At Hidden Remote, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a favorite! It features everything we love, fun competition, great musical numbers, and celebrities out of their element. It’s always so much fun seeing how the celebrities will react to the tough teachings of the professional dancers. That said, we can’t wait for the next season! When will Dancing with the Stars season 31 be coming out in 2022? Are we in for a long wait? Here’s what we know!
Days of Our Lives’ Raven Bowens Has Two Words for Folks Uncomfortable with Allie and Chanel’s Relationship: ‘It’s Necessary’

Venturing outside your comfort zone is a good thing, she insists. Days of Our Lives‘ has been good at throwing curveballs in recent years — some welcome, others not so much — but one of the biggest, and possibly most controversial, has to be Chanel and Allie’s relationship. Raven Bowen is well aware of the fact that her character’s sexual fluidity and exploration with Allie is probably making people uncomfortable. But that, she insisted on a recent episode of Soap Opera Digest’s podcast, is a good thing.
Netflix Has a New Most-Watched TV Show In a Single Week

Bridgerton was an absolute phenomenon in its first season on Netflix, but the second batch of episodes is proving even more successful. When Netflix announced its weekly batch of top 10 movies and shows, Bridgerton Season 2 was atop the list. Given the hype around the series, that’s not shocking. But the staggering amount of Bridgerton consumed by Netflix subscribers is still very impressive.
