Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature plenty more on the commitment of tight end Andrew Rappleyea and an intriguing soon-to-be visitor to Penn State’s campus. The Lions landed a big commitment over the weekend from Rappleyea, who is listed as a three-star in the 247Sports composite rankings and a four-star by both Rivals and On3. Rappleyea broke down his decision to flip from Michigan with Brian Dohn of 247Sports and indicated he committed to the Wolverines too early in the process.

PENN, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO