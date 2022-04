At The Del-Bar, it feels like less has changed than has stayed the same. In this case, that’s a very good thing. One big change occurred when a new owner took over the historic supper club destination in Wisconsin Dells in 2018. Opened in 1943 by Jim and Alice Wimmer, The Del-Bar switched hands to their son, Jeff Wimmer, in 1973. Looking to retire with his wife, Jane, they sold to Amy Wimmer, Jeff’s daughter. So really, that big change in 2018 was more of a handoff, making The Del-Bar third-generation owned.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO