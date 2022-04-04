ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Driver injured after crashing into empty swimming pool

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfrlE_0ez2Q4Oy00

PALMDALE, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing the car he was driving through a wall and into an empty swimming pool at a California home.

Lt. Arnold of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told the Antelope Valley Press the driver of the sedan was cited for not having a license, after he drove through a masonry fence and wound up in a drained pool.

Water was seen “spewing” from pipes on the property after the crash, meaning the car may have crashed through a water line as well, CBS News reported.

“I hope he has insurance, and good insurance,” Colleen McGrane, the home’s owner, told KTLA.

The driver’s name was not released, and investigators haven’t said what might have caused the driver to lose control of the car.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Police: Driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle

BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash and left behind three critically injured children in the wreck. The crash happened on March 20 at 4:35 p.m. at the corner of State Road and Jackson Road in Gratiot County’s Bethany Township. A vehicle heading east on Jackson Road, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by a vehicle on State Road’s northbound lane, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Horse Rescued in New York After Getting Stuck in Swimming Pool

You don't expect to wake up one morning and look outside to find a horse stuck in your backyard pool. That was exactly what happened though, as rescuers were called to a home Sunday morning after reports of a horse who accidentally got herself trapped in the pool. It was a team effort between agencies to free the 3-year-old horse, however, they were luckily able to lead the horse safely up through the shallow end of the pool to freedom.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Palmdale, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
MotorTrend Magazine

$2.3 Million in Stolen Cars Discovered at California Weed Growing Operation

The California State Highway Patrol's Southern Division proudly announced the discovery of at least 35 stolen vehicles as the result of a months-long investigation from the Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit. The scene of the crime? A major indoor marijuana growing operation featuring "well over" 400 plants. The CHP estimated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
13News Now

Multiple people injured after crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Four women were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on March 13. According to a tweet and additional information from the Portsmouth Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. Three women have injuries that aren't life...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Traffic Accident#The Antelope Valley Press#Cbs News#Acura#Ktla#Cox Media Group
WFMJ.com

Motorcyclist jumps off bike before it collides with oncoming UPS truck

A UPS truck pulled onto a Poland road before colliding with a motorcycle late Wednesday morning. Poland Police scoped out the scene on North Lima Road and Nesbitt Street around 11:30 a.m. Officers said the UPS truck pulled out onto the street before it came into the path of a motorcyclist. The two vehicles collided moments later.
POLAND, OH
AZFamily

Toddler critical after nearly drowning in backyard swimming pool in South Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 2-year-old is in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard swimming pool at home in the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road. Phoenix Fire paramedics rushed to the home and found the toddler unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics started CPR on the boy who was then taken to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Motorious

Australian Police Bust Mad Max Copycat

Down Under has become the soft underbelly of the world…. There used to be a time when Australians weren’t afraid to get some dirt under their fingernails, drive muscle cars, and not drape themselves in bubble wrap. Unfortunately, those days are over as many Aussies have voluntarily handed in their man card. Case in point: police pulled over a guy in Queensland because he modified his Ford Falcon to look like the hero car in the original Mad Max movie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

Driver had headlights off in crash that injured 2 kids, cops say

Two children were injured, including one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening when a car driving without headlights collided with a pickup in Atlantic County, authorities said. A 32-year-old Galloway woman was driving north on South Pitney Road around 6:45 p.m. with her headlights off when she collided with...
GALLOWAY, NJ
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
WIBW

Semi driver seriously injured in Finney rollover crash

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer driver suffered serious injuries when his vehicle crashed and rolled early Saturday in Finney County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:01 a.m. Saturday on US-83 highway, about 11 miles south of Garden City. According to the Kansas Highway...
GARDEN CITY, KS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
94K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy