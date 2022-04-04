ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preserving history at Driftless Social

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch to Madison’s dismay, Smoky’s Club recently closed after 69 years in business. Opened in 1953 by Leonard “Smoky” Schmock and his wife, Janet, it was a Madison mainstay on University Avenue that was known for its behemoth martini list, steak and seafood dinners and a delightfully tacky atmosphere. Matt Schmock...

