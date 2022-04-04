Preserving history at Driftless Social

DEFOREST – Gordon “Don” Lewis Robbins, age 72, of DeForest, Wis., passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022. Don was born on August 5, 1949. He was raised in Geneva, Ill., attended college at the UW-Madison, and after traveling the country for a while, he eventually made Madison his home. Don was a tinkerer, a creator, and a fiddler. Don worked extensively with his hands and was an expert in areas pertaining to technology, philosophy, construction, music, and nature. He also greatly enjoyed hiking, exploring, learning everything there is to know about a really specific topic that no one else has ever heard of, permaculture, starting projects, and engaging in authentically genuine conversations with people. His favorite moments included sharing laughter with his family and making friends everywhere he went.
Comments / 0