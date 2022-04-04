Preserving history at Driftless Social

Are you feeling lucky? St. Patrick’s Day is not just for the Irish. Find yourself lucky in love with one of these furry, fabulous new family members. Cinch is a big goofy boy at just under 2 years old! He has great basic manners. This pup loves to roll in the snow! His bark is unique just like him, but you will have to come and meet him to hear for yourself. He is very affectionate when it comes to getting cuddles. Cinch is always carrying a toy around with him, he adores kids and loves to play.

PETS ・ 20 DAYS AGO