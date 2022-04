GUERNEVILLE, Calif. - Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives say two people were stabbed on Wednesday – one fatally – and the suspect is also now dead. In an email, the sheriff's office said the first victim - a man – was stabbed in the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville about 9 p.m. Deputies were summoned there by a woman who called, whispering for help. Others had called 911 to say that a car had crashed into a fence at the home.

