FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The death of a 28-year-old in Fresno on Wednesday is being investigated as a gang-related incident, according to police. According to the Fresno Police Department, shortly before 5:00 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of E. Holland following 18 rounds recorded on the ShotSpotter system. They arrived to find a […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO