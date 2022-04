EUGENE, Ore. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week in connection with the beating death of his 87-year-old grandmother in 2019. According to a press release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5, 2019, deputies responded to a home in Creswell to a report of an injured person. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Sally Baldwin severely beaten to the point she could not explain what had happened.

