Amy Schumer is happy now to talk about her decision to get liposuction, but at first she worried about highlighting her privilege. The comedian and actress — who was also one of the three co-hosts of the Academy Awards on Sunday night — shared in January that she decided to get liposuction after struggling with her body image. Schumer, 40, decided it was important to be open about the procedure because she didn't want people to think that she had slimmed down naturally.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO