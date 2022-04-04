ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four items to always buy at Dollar Tree – and the products to avoid

By James Duffy
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ALTHOUGH not everything at Dollar Tree actually sells for $1, the store is full of marked-down prices and great deals.

Some offers at Dollar Tree are stronger than others, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qoHm_0ez2M4yS00
Dollar Tree is full of marked-down prices and great deals

There are tons of items you should stock up on at the dollar store, taking advantage of the lowest prices in town.

But you should look elsewhere for certain products, even if it means paying more.

Below are the best buys at Dollar Tree, and the items you should resist the urge to buy for cheap, according to experts and consumer reviews.

Dollar Tree has more than 15,500 stores across the US and Canada. You can find your nearest one by checking its store locator tool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkSt5_0ez2M4yS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9Eap_0ez2M4yS00

Products to always buy at Dollar Tree

Gift bags and cards

Dollar Tree can’t help you get better at wrapping presents but can help you get better at giving gifts without spending too much.

You can find a wide variety of gift bags and boxes, in addition to gift tissue or shredded paper, to put together the perfect presents for anyone in your life.

There are also tons of Hallmark greeting cards in stores to round out and present with a sentimental note.

This tip counts extra during the holidays when you’ll find cheap seasonal cards and packaging too.

Picture frames

Dollar Tree picture frames may not be the exact same quality as the frames you can find elsewhere, but that doesn’t really make a difference.

These frames, despite going for $1, look nearly identical to alternatives that you’d pay at least $5 for elsewhere.

Before buying, always make sure that the frame is in good condition, and that the hook and/or stand in the back work properly and support the weight of the frame.

Pregnancy tests

Pregnancy tests may seem like something you’d want to pay up for to guarantee quality and accuracy

But it turns out that there’s almost no difference between a Dollar Tree test and one you’d find at a pharmacy.

All pregnancy tests sold in U.S. stores are reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, meaning a $1 test will be virtually as accurate as a $20 alternative.

Some school supplies

Dollar Tree has a great selection of supplies for students and teachers alike.

Paper products, in particular, should be on your radar - you can find notebooks, poster boards, index cards, and more for $1.25 or less.

And while Dollar Tree may not have brand-name craft products, you’ll be able to grab crayons, markers, and more for cheap.

There are plenty of education-related stickers and decorations that are perfect for teachers looking to spruce up a classroom, too.

However, many shopping experts recommend against doing all of your school shopping at the dollar store.

Products to avoid at Dollar Tree

Jewelry

Jewelry is typically expensive for its high quality and durability.

Dollar Tree jewelry may offer the same shine, but most pieces tend to break easily, Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews, told Kiplinger.

Dollar store jewelry could also cause an allergic reaction to your skin.

You're best sticking to jewelers for metals and gems.

Kitchen plastics

Whether you're looking for plastic storage containers, spatulas, or disposable silverware, it could be worth staying away from food-related plastic products at dollar stores.

Like picture frames, the off-brand plastics at the dollar store might look identical to more expensive products, but there are differences here.

Plastics can expose dangerous chemicals when exposed to heat, and you may struggle to find BPA-free or other "safe" plastics at the retailer.

There is some brand-name plastic at Dollar Tree that you can trust.

But for the most part, stick to wood and metal utensils from known retailers, recommends Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.

Electronics

From power strips to headphones, you may want to shy away from the vast majority of electronics and accessories at dollar stores.

When it comes to electronics, cheaper products typically indicate lower quality.

Poorly made accessories like chargers can end up damaging your phone, tablet, or computer as well.

Dollar Tree batteries are too best left off your shopping list in favor of brand-name batteries from other stores, according to Kyle James, founder of Rather-Be-Shopping.com.

Pens and pencils

While you can get plenty of classroom staples at Dollar Tree, avoid their pens and mechanical pencils.

You may see dollar store writing utensils run out of ink or lead faster than usual since they’re somewhat lower quality than products you can find elsewhere.

Pens and pencils aren’t too expensive, especially if you buy in bulk from a wholesale store, so leave those off your Dollar Tree shopping list.

The Sun contacted Dollar Tree for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMcLl_0ez2M4yS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jq9Td_0ez2M4yS00

For more of the best ways to save money at Dollar Tree, we compiled these four shopping tips.

And read about how one parent put together a DIY sprinkler using Dollar Tree items.

