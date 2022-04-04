ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

DJI Mavic 3 review: The best consumer drone, period

By Jackson Chen
inputmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a drone means you get access to breathtaking angles. Having a good drone means all your photos and video will come out nice and stable. But, having a DJI Mavic 3 means you get all that and some of the smartest obstacle avoidance technology on the market. After...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series drones feature next-level performance, 200x max zoom, compact size, and more

You may be familiar with DJI’s impressive assortment of drones, but have you seen their latest M30 Series? The new Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T are bringing enterprise-grade next-level drones that are ready to assist in even the most rugged, high-intensity professions. From powerful performance to advanced cameras and compact designs, these new models are sure to come in handy for professionals in a wide range of industries. Let’s take a look at what makes the new DJI M30 Series drones so effective.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

DJI’s enterprise drone goes foldable

Two years after the first model arrived, the company introduced enterprise capabilities for the Mavic 2. The biggest change there was the addition of a modular mount that could be used to add on things like a spotlight and a speaker to help it fly in less than ideal conditions. But for all intents and purporses, the Mavic 2 Enterprise was still a consumer drone with some added work benefit.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

DJI's $10K Matrice 30 drone is an absolute beast in rain and snow

Bring on the heavy rain, high winds, and snow. DJI announced its flagship enterprise drone, the Matrice 30, that was designed to handle the harsh weather that comes with commercial usage. DJI is known for its consumer drones for photography and video, like its Mavic or Mini offerings, but the M30 is more of a rugged cousin that’s specifically designed to take on tasks like land surveying, inspections, or emergency response.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

DJI’s newest drone can fly in heavy rain — and has its own robotic dock

You wouldn’t want to fly most drones in a serious downpour, even most industrial-grade ones from DJI. Until today, DJI’s state-of-the-art was the M300 RTK, a drone that took a barrage of water in marketing videos but where the fine print (PDF) says that snow and heavy rain are not OK for flying. But DJI’s weather sealing and confidence rating have improved — the new DJI M30 Enterprise, announced today, is explicitly ready for “heavy rain, high winds, high altitudes, even in icy and snowy conditions from -20° C to 50° C,” according to the company.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Video#Video Camera#Drone Sales#Video Quality#Input
Black Enterprise

This Wireless Camera Set Offers Secure Protection

Of all of the places to feel safe, there’s nothing that should fit the bill more than one’s home. Homes contain some of people’s most sacred possessions, no more sacred, than the people who dwell within them. While possessions can be replaced, there’s a certain sense of security knowing that they’re well-protected – both when you’re home and when you’re away.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Wi-Fi Router Channels 12, 13, and 14 Are Illegal in the USA. Here's Why.

Wi-Fi networks are everywhere around us. We are almost always connected to invisible data streams—whether in planes, coffee shops, malls, and our homes and offices. These data streams are called Wi-Fi Channels. And while most of them are perfectly legal to use, there are some you aren't allowed to connect to.
TECHNOLOGY
DIY Photography

Quick tip: How to record your camera monitor or EVF for $0

If you ever have the need to record your camera monitor or EVF, you need an external monitor. Or do you? In this video, Manny Ortiz shares a helpful hack that lets you film your camera screen for $0, without any additional gear other than your phone. Since Manny is...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
ZDNet

DJI releases GPS fix for Mavic 3

One of the most common complaints that owners of DJI's Mavic 3 drones have had is GPS lock times. Something that you'd expect to take a few seconds on other DJI drones was taking many minutes on the Mavic 3 . Today, DJI has released firmware update v01.00.0600 with the...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Check Out the Subnado, the World’s Lightest and Smallest Underwater Scooter

Click here to read the full article. An underwater scooter the size of your forearm could be here sooner than you think—if Waydoo has anything to say about it, that is. The Chinese company, best known for its electric foil board, has just unveiled a nifty new device called the Subnado that integrates seamlessly with divers. In fact, the team claims it’s the smallest and lightest underwater scooter in the world. And looking at the specs, that’s hard to refute. Measuring just shy of 15 inches from tip to tail, the Subnado has a sleek, cylindrical body and a somewhat phallic silhouette....
BICYCLES
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series enterprise drones include the Matrice 30 & 30T with aerial intelligence

Get portable power with the DJI M30 Series enterprise drones, which include the Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T. Both offer a 48-megapixel 16x optical zoom camera with 200x maximum zoom. Moreover, they have a thermal camera, a wide camera, and a laser rangefinder. Not only that, but the M30 drones also get their power from DJI’s latest flight controllers. In fact, DJI’s image transmission and processing technology gives them next-level performance. You’ll enjoy their 6-way sensing and positioning and quad-antenna image transmission. Furthermore, they focus from afar to get precise shots—and the high-res thermal camera and low-light FPV camera sees details even in tough situations. Ensuring you work safely, the M30 Series is compact enough to fit in your backpack and deploy in seconds. Hot-swap batteries, get IP55 ingress protection, use the 7,000 m service ceiling, and push it to the limit with its -20ºC to 50ºC operating temperature.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Car Charger Adapters to Power Your Devices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Your car’s charging port may have started out as a way to light up cigarettes while on the road, but since then it’s evolved to be more of a power source for all your portable electronic devices. To take full advantage of it though, you’ll need a good car charger adapter.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Daily deals March 27: $649 2020 iPad Air, $780 DJI Mavic Air 2 Combo, $75 Corsair Gaming Bundle, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Alongside $100 off a 2020 iPad Air, Sunday's topdeals include a HP Omen Wireless gaming headset for $53,a Wynd Plus Smart Air Purifier for $101, and more!
TECHNOLOGY
KTAL

Best camera phone

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Smartphone manufacturers have been in constant competition to make their camera phone technology stand out from the rest. It’s reached a point where cameras are the top-selling point of a company’s phone. Understandably, it’s much easier to carry a smartphone than a digital camera, and the advancement of smartphones has equipped us with digital camera quality inside of our phones. The Samsung Note 20 Ultra has a 50 times digital zoom, allowing you to shoot images from afar, making it a top choice.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

LG's 2021 C1 OLED TVs are up to 32 percent off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Upgrading to an OLED TV will make a big difference in your...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Benro Aureole camera filter adapter hits Kickstarter

Benro has created a new camera filter adapter in the form of the Aureole featuring a unique integrated filter system that supports use with lenses that were difficult to use filters with, such as ultra-wide-angle lenses or fisheye lenses. The new Benro Aureole camera filter adapter features a drop in...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy