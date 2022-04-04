ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Most Dangerous Volcanoes on the Planet

By Sam Gupton
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4La2cU_0ez2LeVS00 Volcanoes are responsible for some of the most devastating and dramatic natural disasters in history. Massive eruptions have created explosions more powerful than nuclear bombs and scattered ash around the globe. Sometimes there’s so much ash that it blocks out the sun and temporarily alters the global climate.

Eruptions can also reshape mountains, create lakes, build islands, and more. No wonder people in earlier times used to think that they were expressions of divine rage. ( These are the most devastating volcanic eruptions in history .)

Volcanoes are ruptures in the earth’s crust, normally found where tectonic plates converge and diverge, that spew out lava, volcanic ash, and gases. Many exist in the ocean.

Scientists have different ways of classifying types of volcanoes. In the list below, we use the terms specified by our source material. Briefly, a stratovolcano (or composite volcano) is a steep symmetrical cone built of lava flows, volcanic ash, and other materials (some of the world’s highest mountains are stratovolcanoes). A lava dome is a comparatively small volcano built from dense lava flow.

A caldera, considered particularly damaging to the surrounding environment, is a depression in the earth caused when the edges of the volcano collapse inward. A shield volcano is large and flat and composed almost entirely of lava flow; it is said to resemble a battle shield in shape. A pyroclastic shield is similar in form but formed mostly from rocks rather than fluid lava.

Click here to see the most dangerous volcanoes on the planet

Not all volcanic eruptions are the same. Some are fairly calm and pose little threat to nearby inhabitants. Others can be violent, with catastrophic effects. Smaller volcanic events can be spectacular to witness from a safe distance and many active volcanoes release dazzling lava without massive violent eruptions. Others, though, continue to pose major threats to cities around the world, even if they’ve previously erupted. ( These are ancient civilizations destroyed by natural disasters .)

To identify the most dangerous volcanoes on the planet, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the National Museum of Natural History’s Global Volcanism Program . Each volcano on the list meets at least three of the following criteria: at least one major eruption, multiple large eruptions, high fatality eruption, frequent activity, or significant lava effusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMDgV_0ez2LeVS00

12. Hekla
> Type of volcano: Stratovolcano
> Location: Iceland
> Criteria: Multiple large eruptions, high fatality eruption, significant lava effusion

Iceland is often called the Land of Fire and Ice. Technically the only part of the Mid-Atlantic ridge that breaks above the ocean's surface, it is covered in active volcanoes and other geothermal features. Hekla is a stratovolcano, also known as a composite volcano. It's part of a 25 mile-long volcanic ridge and has multiple active craters. It is known to have erupted more than 20 times over the past 2,000 years and continues to spray tephra (ejected rock particles) around Iceland and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bl9ww_0ez2LeVS00

11. Agung
> Type of volcano: Stratovolcano
> Location: Indonesia
> Criteria: Multiple large eruptions, high fatality eruption, significant lava effusion

Mount Agung, on the Indonesian island of Bali, and is currently active. It is the highest point on the island and, most recently, has erupted several times between 2017 and 2019. Volcanic earthquakes were observed leading up to the eruptions and nearby homes were evacuated before the event. After a considerable number of earthquakes, the volcano began to erupt and spew ash into the air, disrupting air traffic. Pyroclastic debris flows (composed of gasses, ash, and rocks) were spotted coming off the mountain, but no one was hurt, as they'd already been evacuated.

ALSO READ: Most Devastating Volcanic Eruptions in History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14b5a3_0ez2LeVS00

10. Okataina
> Type of volcano: Lava dome(s)
> Location: New Zealand
> Criteria: Multiple large eruptions, high fatality eruption, significant lava effusion

The Okataina volcanic center on New Zealand's North Island is an area that has multiple recently active volcanic vents. The center includes several large volcanoes that experts believe will erupt again. All three of the peaks of one of the volcanoes, Mount Tarawera, exploded in 1886. The nearby area was sparsely populated but the explosions still killed over 100 people in a nearly four-mile radius. The area has not had any major eruptions since 1886 but the center is still considered active.

9. Etna
> Type of volcano: Stratovolcano(es)
> Location: Italy
> Criteria: Multiple large eruptions, frequent activity, significant lava effusion

Mount Etna, on Sicily's eastern coast, is one of the tallest active volcanoes in Europe. It lies in the area where the Eurasian and African tectonic plates meet. It has been almost continuously active at least since ancient times -- according to Greek mythology, an ancient monster was said to be trapped inside it -- and has had six summit eruptions and four flank eruptions in the past 20 years alone. Few people have been recorded killed by Etna over the years, but it has destroyed several nearby towns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJwho_0ez2LeVS00

8. Grímsvötn
> Type of volcano: Caldera
> Location: Iceland
> Criteria: Major eruption, high fatality eruption, significant lava effusion

Grímsvötn has erupted more often than any other volcano in Iceland. It is situated under a glacier, and the reactions between lava and meltwater under the glacier can cause violent explosions. These explosions and other activity can lead to glacial bursts -- sudden powerful floods affecting nearby areas. Eruptions from the volcano in 2011 spewed ash into the air and disrupted some European air traffic. The Icelandic Meteorological Office has warned that another eruption might be imminent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDviJ_0ez2LeVS00

7. Kilauea
> Type of volcano: Shield
> Location: Hawaii, USA
> Criteria: High fatality eruption, frequent activity, significant lava effusion

Kilauea is a shield volcano on the Big Island of Hawai'i, one of many in the archipelago that are active today. Kilauea has been active in several different ways. From 2008 to 2018 its crater had an active lava lake and there were near constant eruptions from vents on its eastern side. In 2018, activity shifted to a different part of the volcano and destroyed several nearby towns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Go8ji_0ez2LeVS00

6. Masaya
> Type of volcano: Caldera
> Location: Nicaragua
> Criteria: Major eruption, multiple large eruptions, frequent activity,

Masaya Volcano lies a little more than 10 miles from the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua's capital. It is a complex volcano made up of several nested calderas and craters. In the last 20 years, several smaller explosions have sent debris flying from the volcano, causing damage to nearby cars and structures. The volcano remains active but has mostly just let off volcanic gases and had several small explosions in recent years. In 2020, daredevil Nik Wallenda walked on a steel cable over one of the volcano's calderas.

ALSO READ: The Deadliest Natural Disasters of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mjlfw_0ez2LeVS00

5. Vesuvius
> Type of volcano: Stratovolcano
> Location: Italy
> Criteria: Multiple large eruptions, high fatality eruption, frequent activity,

The eruption of Vesuvius and subsequent destruction of Pompeii is perhaps the most famous historical account of volcanic destruction. In the year 79, the mountain was ripped open by an explosion more powerful than that caused by some atomic weapons. Pompeii, along with several other cities, was rapidly buried under pyroclastic surges and ash. The speed of the event left many victims preserved as they had been moments before the eruption. The volcano continues to wreak havoc and is considered extremely dangerous because of the large population in nearby Naples and other settlements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqXMA_0ez2LeVS00

4. Krakatau
> Type of volcano: Caldera
> Location: Indonesia
> Criteria: Major eruption, high fatality eruption, frequent activity,

Krakatau -- also called Krakatoa -- is a caldera volcano in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra, part of the Krakatau Archipelago. The volcano is famous for a violent eruption in 1883 so powerful that it was heard as far away as New Zealand and western Australia. The eruption and the ensuing tsunamis caused massive destruction and reportedly killed over 35,000 people in the region. (a 1968 movie about the eruption, "Krakatoa, East of Java," had geographers scratching their heads: Krakatoa is actually west of Java.) The volcano remains active, with smaller eruptions throughout the 2010s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nS5nb_0ez2LeVS00

3. Rabaul
> Type of volcano: Pyroclastic shield
> Location: Papua New Guinea
> Criteria: Major eruption, high fatality eruption, frequent activitity

The town of Rabaul is built on a bay, surrounded by rising hills. While this may look like a protective place for a settlement, the bay is actually the bowl of the Rabaul volcano. The town was decimated by an eruption in 1994 that sent ash falling throughout the harbor and destroyed a large number of structures. The town remains inhabited and has been partially rebuilt but is considered to be in danger of being destroyed by future volcanic activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dGdT_0ez2LeVS00

2. Santa Maria
> Type of volcano: Stratovolcano
> Location: Guatemala
> Criteria: Major eruption, high fatality eruption, frequent activity, significant lava effusion

Santa Maria erupted massively in 1902 for the first time in recorded history. The event was one of the three largest eruptions of the 20th century, killing more than 6,000 people. Locals didn't recognize the signs of an impending eruption since the volcano hadn't previously been known to be active. A smaller volcanic event in 1929 produced deadly pyroclastic flows, and it has continued to see less violent activity in recent years, including lava flows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIK8b_0ez2LeVS00

1. Aira
> Type of volcano: Caldera
> Location: Japan
> Criteria: Major eruption, multiple large eruptions, high fatality eruption, frequently activity, significant lava effusion

Aira is a massive caldera on the southern end of Japan's Kyushu island. Currently, the city of Kagoshima, situated in the middle of the caldera that forms a scenic bay, is home to over 900,000 people. Japan's most active caldera, Aira sees several small eruptions every year. Mindful of their precarious position, residents have put in place one of the most advanced seismologic monitoring systems in the world. They are also well-trained in evacuation procedures.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.

108K+

Followers

66K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow 24/7 Wall St. and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
LiveScience

Super-rare Greenland shark that washed up on UK beach may be at least 100 years old

A rare Greenland shark that washed up on a U.K. beach could be at least 100 years old, but experts aren't sure why it became stranded. The dead shark was first spotted on the sand in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, on March 13. But before experts could examine it, the tide came in and took the carcass back out to sea, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust Twitter posts.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Daily Montanan

Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking?

Yellowstone is a caldera system—a large volcanic area that was never home to a single towering volcano, but that has experienced eruptions so large that the ground collapsed into the emptied magma chamber.  While these caldera-forming eruptions grab most of the attention, it is far more common that caldera systems see smaller eruptions.  Between eruptions, the ground deforms—rising and […] The post Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nik Wallenda
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilauea Volcano#Shield Volcano#Complex Volcano
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Source of Mysterious Global Tsunami

Researchers uncover why a complex earthquake in the south Atlantic sent an unexpected tsunami around the world in 2021. A 47 km-deep, magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the south Atlantic in 2021 and caused a global tsunami was actually a sequence of five earthquakes. A shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2...
ENVIRONMENT
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Uncovered Evidence That Octopuses Are Probably Older Than Dinosaurs

Earliest surviving progenitor of octopuses were recently uncovered in Montana in version of a roughly 330m-year-old fossil. With squid like filaments elongating from their unique multichambered casings, the obsolete deep water wild creatures widely recognized as ammonites had been one of the most efficient and effective, as well as diversified creatures on the planet.
WILDLIFE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
66K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy