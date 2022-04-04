Brandon Nimmo is dealing with neck stiffness again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brandon Nimmo is dealing with neck pain for the second time this spring.

The Mets’ leadoff hitter was not in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Astros, managing another bout of neck stiffness. Manager Buck Showalter said the centerfielder will also be absent from the lineup on Tuesday against the Nationals for the club’s Grapefruit League finale. For now, Showalter said he still expects Nimmo to be ready for Opening Day on Thursday in Washington.

Nimmo also experienced neck stiffness early this spring, before Grapefruit League games started, Showalter said. The skipper said Nimmo “managed quickly, and it went away.” This time, Nimmo first felt his neck stiffen on Sunday and immediately received treatment.

“I don’t want to act un-cautious with it,” Showalter said. “Talking to him… seems fine.”

Nimmo also experienced neck stiffness in May 2019 that wound up being more severe. After a few weeks of being unsure about his own injury, Nimmo was diagnosed with a bulging cervical disc pushing on a nerve in his neck. He was also said to be suffering from the effects of whiplash.

In 2019, Nimmo ended up missing over three months of the season due to the bulging disc. It is unclear whether his current neck stiffness is at all similar to what he experienced in 2019, as Nimmo did not speak to reporters on Monday.

Nimmo has 31 plate appearances this spring, which was in line with the rest of the lineup until his Monday absence. Showalter said he’s comfortable giving Nimmo off on Monday and Tuesday because the leadoff hitter has plenty of at-bats in.

If Nimmo is indeed done with Grapefruit League play, he finished this shortened spring training hitting .192 (5-for-26) with a .631 OPS, five walks, 10 strikeouts, one home run and one RBI over eight exhibition games.

CANHA IN CENTER

Nimmo’s lineup absence on Monday meant Showalter had to pick between Starling Marte, Travis Jankowski or Mark Canha to play centerfield. The skipper went with the latter so that Marte could continue to get looks and learn angles in right field.

Canha played 23 games in center for Oakland last season, so he’s certainly familiar with the position. Canha has amassed 169 games at centerfield, slightly more than his 109 games in right field, across his seven-year major-league career. The 33-year-old has spent the most time in left field.

“I’m probably the last choice,” Canha joked about Showalter’s decision to start him in center Monday for the first time this spring training.

He’s not wrong; Showalter will likely give Marte the centerfield job in the event that Nimmo is not in the starting lineup during the regular season, in part because Canha admitted his foot speed is not as strong as Nimmo, Marte, or backup outfielder Jankowski.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played centerfield often,” Canha said. “Just do the best I can. It’s spring training so I’m not nervous about it or anything. It’ll be just a little refresher course.”

4TH OUTFIELDER

Outfielder Travis Jankowski had a shorter spring than most big-leaguers, as he waited to sign with the Mets until spring training was already a week underway. Still, the former Phillies outfielder said, combined with the work he did on the backfields and during exhibition games, he feels like he got enough at-bats before the season starts.

Jankowski is slashing .235/.409/.235 with four walks, a stolen base and a run scored in 11 Grapefruit League games. He is expected to break camp with the Mets as their fourth outfielder, filling the role that Kevin Pillar played the majority of the time last season. Though Jankowski has not yet been given the green light on making the Opening Day roster, he believes he’s done his part in impressing the Mets front office.

“I think I had a pretty good performance,” Jankowski said. “But at the end of the day, it’s their decision to make. All I wanted to do was come in here and make them have a tough decision, and I think I’ve done that. So regardless of their decision, I’ll be happy to play anywhere.”

BUCK’S NEW PUP

Showalter was informed by his wife, Angela, on Monday morning that she’s bringing home another dog. The Mets manager proudly showed reporters a few pictures of his new and adorable basset hound, including a photo of the puppy’s father.

Showalter said he didn’t have any input in the dog selection, but he’s on board with another pet in the family because dogs “make Angela happy.”