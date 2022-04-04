ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith Expands Traffic Homicide and Victims’ Rights Litigation Team with Addition of Seasoned Trial Attorney, Danielle A. Sherriff

Cover picture for the articleBoca Raton, FL – Bringing more than a decade of experience successfully litigating felonies including traffic homicide cases – including more than 100 trials – at the State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach County, Danielle A. Sherriff has joined the law firm of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith for the next...

Gomez Trial Attorneys announces the addition of Trial Attorney Sam Lynn to our San Diego office.

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam is a trial attorney at Gomez Trial Attorneys and specializes in litigating catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Lynn worked at several different firms in both California and Maryland. Mr. Lynn was a partner at the national law firm Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP, working in their Rockville, Maryland office, where he tried dozens of cases in both the District and Circuit courts to verdict, and argued several cases before the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland. Mr. Lynn obtained several seven-figure jury verdicts in Maryland and was recognized more than once by Metro Verdicts Monthly for his notable jury verdicts. Known to be aggressive, articulate, and always up for a challenge, Mr. Lynn made it his mission to protect the rights of his clients and has an enviable track record. Since moving with his family to San Diego in 2017, Mr. Lynn has litigated dozens of cases, resulting in more than ten million dollars recovered for his clients.
Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
VIDEO: Florida Man Bit By Shark While Fishing on Beach

While fishing at New Smyrna Beach recently, a man was bitten by a shark after getting it stuck on a sandbar and trying to move it by hand. The scene was caught by a beachgoer onshore. When he grabbed the tail to move the shark from the sandbar, it turned and bit him.
6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
