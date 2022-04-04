Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith Expands Traffic Homicide and Victims’ Rights Litigation Team with Addition of Seasoned Trial Attorney, Danielle A. Sherriff

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam is a trial attorney at Gomez Trial Attorneys and specializes in litigating catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Lynn worked at several different firms in both California and Maryland. Mr. Lynn was a partner at the national law firm Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP, working in their Rockville, Maryland office, where he tried dozens of cases in both the District and Circuit courts to verdict, and argued several cases before the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland. Mr. Lynn obtained several seven-figure jury verdicts in Maryland and was recognized more than once by Metro Verdicts Monthly for his notable jury verdicts. Known to be aggressive, articulate, and always up for a challenge, Mr. Lynn made it his mission to protect the rights of his clients and has an enviable track record. Since moving with his family to San Diego in 2017, Mr. Lynn has litigated dozens of cases, resulting in more than ten million dollars recovered for his clients.

LAW ・ 15 DAYS AGO