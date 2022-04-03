ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B/R names Buffalo Bills 'winner' of free agency

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills were listed among Bleacher Report’s winners during the start of the free agency period in 2022.

B/R acknowledges all the work the Bills did over the past few weeks…but they didn’t beat around the bush, either.

Von Miller to Buffalo? B/R loves it.

Here’s why B/R named the Bills a winner of free agency:

In this highly subjective exercise, judging the Buffalo Bills is largely a reflection of how you grade the Von Miller signing.

Spoiler alert: Love it.

While the flashy numbers are six years and $120 million, Spotrac noted it’s practically a three-year, $53 million deal. Miller, in theory, becomes the high-end pass-rusher that Buffalo didn’t have in 2021. Only one Bills player registered more than four sacks last season; Miller notched four in the postseason alone.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips headed to the Minnesota Vikings, and the Bills released Star Lotulelei for cap reasons. Yet they added Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips there, then replaced offensive guard Jon Feliciano with Rodger Saffold.

Buffalo still needs a cornerback, but the two-time reigning AFC East champs are moving in the right direction.

If Miller can fill the void of top-flight pass rusher the Bills have lacked? That’s an ace for Buffalo.

But the Bills also are hoping Miller’s signing extends beyond his time with the team.

Miller is going to lead the way in Buffalo, but the Bills will pair him up with a youthful core along the edge.

If Miller can guide younger players such as Greg Rousseau, the Bills might feel the trickle down from this signing for the next decade or more.

