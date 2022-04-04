Tiger Woods hits Augusta course for practice round ahead of possible Masters return 13 months after near-fatal car crash

TIGER WOODS has been pictured on the hallowed Augusta turf as his preparations continue for an incredible Masters comeback.

The 46-year-old - who promised a “game time” decision on whether he will participate in The Masters - was watched by HUNDREDS of spectators in incredible scenes.

Tiger Woods headed out for a practice round ahead of a potential Masters return Credit: Reuters

Hundreds of patrons headed out to catch a glimpse of Woods on the course Credit: Reuters

Woods was all smiles as he strolled around Augusta Credit: Alamy

The golf icon strode out onto the course at Augusta with purpose Credit: Getty

Woods pictured sharing an embrace with Paul Casey Credit: Reuters

But after practicing alongside Billy Horschel on Sunday, Woods headed out once again on Monday.

He's expected to play nine holes of the iconic course this evening.

The 15-time major winner was spotted sharing an embrace with Englishman Paul Casey.

Woods also bumped fists with fellow American Webb Simpson as he worked his way around the course.

Woods paused to wipe the sweat from his face under the Augusta sun Credit: Getty

And how the practice goes is set to make or break whether the five-time Masters winner will declare himself for this year's competition.

Butch Harmon has warned Woods will only take part if he believes he can take home the green jacket - so today's practice session will be key.

Woods last appeared at The Masters in 2020, a year after he remarkably won the Green Jacket in 2019.

But even appearing at the tournament this year would be an unbelievable comeback story, with Woods suffering serious leg injuries in a Los Angeles car crash last year.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Woods has not played a competitive round for more than 500 days.

He had initially sent the golfing world into a frenzy by turning up out of the blue to play a practice round at Augusta last Tuesday.

That was alongside his son Charlie and former world No 1 Justin Thomas.