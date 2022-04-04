ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘I’m a London boy’ – Ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham hints at Premier League transfer return from Roma

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8djP_0ez2Hy3a00

TAMMY ABRAHAM has hinted he could return to the Premier League - despite his Serie A exploits.

The England international has been a revelation since joining Italian big boys Roma last summer - scoring 23 goals in 41 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNlzG_0ez2Hy3a00
Tammy Abraham has been on fire for Italian giants Roma this season Credit: REX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13osQO_0ez2Hy3a00
But the ex-Chelsea hitman has hinted he could one day return to the Premier League Credit: GETTY

But the 24-year-old - who is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United and Arsenal - has hinted he could return to the top-flight of English football in the coming years.

He told talkSPORT: "When I see reports linking me with other clubs it makes me feel good, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right.

"It’s a nice feeling seeing your name all over newspapers.

“But for me, it’s about focusing on doing my business here.

"I can keep getting linked with many clubs, but who knows what the future holds?

“Of course, I grew up in England, I’m a London boy.

"So maybe one day I’ll be back in the Premier League to make noise there.

"But for me right now it’s about focusing on Rome, on doing the best I can and hopefully winning these guys a trophy, which they haven’t done in many years.”

The opportunity to play under former Blues boss Mourinho played a big part in Abraham's decision to move to the Italian capital.

He said: “There’s a reason why I call him the best manager in the world.

"He knows how to drive you, he knows how to get under your skin and he knows how to make you feel like a very special player at times.

“He’ll never tell you but I always want to do my best for him.

"He pushes me to do my best. When I feel like I’ve done enough he tells me I have to do more.

“To come here and have a manager like Mourinho to coach you, to believe in you only gives you more confidence.”

Abraham and his Roma team-mates will be back in action on Thursday evening, travelling to Norway to take on FK Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

376K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Tammy Abraham
Daily Mail

Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Chelsea#The Premier League#Serie A#Italian#Manchester United#Arsenal
The US Sun

Blackpool keeper Daniel Grimshaw left needing oxygen and taken off on stretcher in scary incident during Preston game

BLACKPOOL goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw needed oxygen before being rushed to hospital during their derby against Preston. The 24-year-old former Manchester City ace suffered the terrifying injury blow during Tuesday night's Championship clash at Deepdale. The game was stopped for nearly ten minutes after he collided nastily with Preston star Cameron...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

West Brom open contract talks with Dara O’Shea

Albion hope to tie Dara O’Shea down to a new long-term contract after opening talks with the defender’s representatives. The 23-year-old, a graduate of the club’s academy, sees his current deal expire in just over 12 months’ time. O’Shea began the current campaign in outstanding form for the Baggies with the centre-back a firm favourite of former boss Valerien Ismael.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Tuchel believes absence of Ancelotti would boost Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the potential absence of rival manager Carlo Ancelotti for the Champions League match against Real Madrid on Wednesday would hand his team a slight edge going into the quarterfinals. Ancelotti tested positive for the coronavirus last week and did not travel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy